Yuma Catholic tipped-off the start to their 2021 season Wednesday with a 65-59 win over San Tan Charter.
Coming into the opener, YC coach Brett Felsenthal said Will Hunt is the team’s most prolific scorer. The guard exceeded expectations in the win as he delivered a game-high 26 points and was 15-of-16 from the charity stripe.
Adrian Perez and Zach Grober each contributed 13 points.
Boys wrestling
Nine different Kofa Kings won their individual matches Wednesday to help beat Maricopa 54-17.
Damien Moreno (106 pounds), Hayden Adkins (120), Erick Campoy (132), Arturo Anaya (152), Alejandro Gaitan (170), Angel Cisneros (182), Alberto Garcia (220) and Riley Burney (285) all contributed victories for the Kings in the season opening match.