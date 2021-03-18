After losing the season opener by one stroke on Tuesday to Phoenix Christian Day, Yuma Catholic was back home at Yuma Golf and Country Club facing Pusch Ridge.
The Shamrocks and Lions ended in a tie with both teams shooting 165.
Leading the way for both teams was YC sophomore Brennan Reese, who fired a season-low 38.
Reese got off to a sluggish start, bogeying four of the first six holes.
But once the sophomore stepped up to the tee on the par-5 7th, Reese quickly changed the outcome of his round – and the team standings.
Reese laced a driver over the corner of the slight dogleg right hole and found himself 156 yards from the pin.
“I hit a smooth 8-iron from the left rough and knocked it to 20ish feet,” he said.
Without knowing the severity of the ensuing putt, Reese drilled the downhill breaking putt to get to 2-over thru 7 holes. He’d go on to par No. 8 before finding himself standing over a 10-footer for par on the 9th and final hole.
Reese, just like he did a few holes ago, drilled a bending putt. This time for par.
“It was a good day,” he said. “It feels great to shoot 38.”
Like Reese, junior Braden Hunt bogeyed each of the first two holes before settling in and shooting a round of 40.
Addiston Lutes finished third on the team with a 43, while Brody Driedger delivered a 44.
“I saw a lot more consistency,” YC head coach Richard West said. “Brennan shot his best score of the year and he’s capable of doing that all the time.”
The Shamrocks will get another attempt at the Lions in two weeks in Tucson at the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort.
Luckily for the Shamrocks, the AIA tournament will be played at the same course, providing some early practice time for the team.
“I know we have some good golfers and it allows that to get to know the golf course,” West said. “It’s going to be a big help.”
