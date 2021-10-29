Another game, another victory and another defensive shutout for the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks.
The fourth-ranked Shamrocks toppled the 12th-ranked Wranglers on the road and solidified themselves for potentially two home playoff games.
And for the seventh time – extending the school record – in 10 games, YC held its opponent scoreless in the 55-0 beating over Wickenburg.
“The defense did great,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “They stepped up. Wickenburg is a tough and physical team. We’re banged and bruised from it, but our kids fought hard and shut them down and didn’t give them anything.”
YC’s defense forced four interceptions in the victory. Senior defensive back DJ Sakay’s 101-yard pick-six was the longest returned touchdown for the Shamrocks’ defense this season. On the final play of the first half, Sakay jumped an out route before nearly walking in a 101-yard touchdown return.
Austin Johnson, Mario Martinez and Austin Priest each recorded an interception Friday.
While the defense shined again, YC’s offense continued to light up the scoreboard. In typical Shamrock fashion, the offense exploded for eight touchdowns. Seven of those were thrown by junior quarterback Richard Stallworth, who completed 31-of-43 for 389 yards. Stallworth also added a touchdown run.
The scoreboard indicates an offense that clicked early and often, but that wasn’t the case in the blowout victory. YC held a one-score lead in the second quarter before catching fire.
“We finally overcame the zebras and got going,” said coach Stallworth. “I don’t know. I guess we kind of woke up. Nothing spiritual happened … Once we got going, the offense did a good job. We scored on every drive after that.”
Wickenburg unleashed a new defensive scheme Friday, giving YC’s offense good reps against a different look.
“They had to adapt to a team running various new fronts and things we hadn’t seen on film before,” said Stallworth. “It was their way of trying to stop the passing attack. It was a good practice session for our guys and to learn from it.”
Martinez led the offense with 141 yards on seven catches and reeled in a touchdown, while Austin Rush caught seven passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Rush snagged two touchdown receptions, while Deion Quintana and Austin Priest had a score of their own.
The Shamrocks end the regular season 9-1 and await the 3A postseason bracket reveal, which releases Saturday at 9 a.m.