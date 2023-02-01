Yuma Catholic boys basketball took on Central Union (El Centro, Calif.) at home on Tuesday night, burying the Spartans under a deadly barrage of three-pointers to win 80-52.

“Tonight was a good win for us,” YC head coach Luke Stuckey said. “We executed well on offense especially shooting the ball and did a lot of good things overall, got a lot of guys involved.”

