Yuma Catholic boys basketball took on Central Union (El Centro, Calif.) at home on Tuesday night, burying the Spartans under a deadly barrage of three-pointers to win 80-52.
“Tonight was a good win for us,” YC head coach Luke Stuckey said. “We executed well on offense especially shooting the ball and did a lot of good things overall, got a lot of guys involved.”
The Shamrocks began the game with quick and effective offense, driving to the basket and working inside for the majority of their offensive output in the first quarter. They paired extensive effort on offense on the defensive end of the floor, holding the Spartans to just 11 points.
Sophomores Lucky Patane and Fernando Vazquez contributed to the first of two 11-0 runs throughout the contest, stretching the lead to double digits very early into the contest.
In the second, sophomore Braden Moore sparked another huge offensive streak with his first three-point make of the night. The stroke from deep was contagious, as junior Sebi Patane made a trio of threes in the second quarter alone, two of them contributing to the team’s second 11-0 run of the game with three strikes from range and a drive up close.
Patane finished with 19 points, 15 coming from three-point land. Moore added 10 points in the second quarter and five more in the third before getting into foul trouble.
Moore finished with 20 points on Tuesday. In YC’s last game against Parker, Moore scored 25. Against Odyssey before that, he scored 32, stepping up in a big way on offense when Sebi Patane was out with injury.
“Braden had to step up and provide more offense and take on an aggressive scoring role,” Stuckey said. “Tonight though, we had our full arsenal back and it was great to have him as a scorer and a distributor.”
Three other scorers in Vazquez, Lucky Patane and junior Landen Urquijo finished with double-digit points.
The Shamrocks also carry an impressive level of maturity experience for a squad starting three sophomores and two juniors. At 15-0, their record speaks for itself.
“Last year we were even younger than we are now, and that helped us learn a lot,” Stuckey commented. “We had high expectations with our group of freshman and sophomores last year, so now they’ve been through it. They’ve played a lot of ball together. They may only be sophomores or juniors on paper, but they’ve got a lot of experience that you need to be successful.”
Yuma Catholic plays three more games on the season, first with their final home game against Kingman on Friday. Potential for an undefeated season looms, with even more expectations beyond the confines of the regular season.
“We’ve put ourselves in a spot for good success at the end of the year,” Stuckey concluded. “From day one, we talked about how we want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season and that we had to be strategic about it... I think we are hitting that groove, but there’s potential for that to change at any moment. Tonight was a great step in the right direction and we hope to keep it going with some momentum.”