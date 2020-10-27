It wasn’t pretty for most of the contest, but the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (11-2 AIA) swept Bourgade Catholic (7-5) for the second time this season by the scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-18.
The Shamrocks won their fifth consecutive game on Tuesday night, but YC head coach Dusti Williamson noted the Shamrocks didn’t play up to their potential.
“A win’s a win, but it definitely wasn’t our prettiest win,” she said. “I felt like our serve-to-receive we were struggling there for a little bit and that was keeping them in the game more than I would have liked.”
YC was slow out of the gates in each set, especially the final set when the Golden Eagles raced out to a 6-1 lead.
Following a Shamrock timeout, YC scored 10 of the next 12 points due to Rori Martinez finding her rhythm at the net.
“It’s honestly very nice having (Rori),” senior setter Emma Gwynn said. “Rori and I have been clicking together this season.”
13 of Gwynn’s 24 assists came by a Martinez kill.
Whenever the offense struggles, the duo can quickly shift the momentum.
“It’s a very mental game,” Gwynn said. “When we get down on ourselves, we don’t play as well, but we have to shake it off and focus on getting the next point.”
The Shamrocks found tons of success serving the ball late in the match. YC capped off the win with 14 team aces, including five from Gwynn.
“Our serve is something we can control,” Gwynn said. “It’s an area we heavily focus on.”
Defensively around the net, Rian Martinez made her presence known as she finished the game with five blocks. Jordan Jones added three blocks of her own.
“We needed that,” Williamson said of the Shamrocks’ performance at the net. “It really takes teams out of their momentum. It’s a relief to have them.”
The younger Martinez also provided seven kills. Reese Sellers and Jones each had three kills.
The Shamrocks are two games away from hosting a first round play-in game for the Arizona Interscholastic Association state playoffs.
A year after losing in the play-in round, Gwynn has high hopes for her team as postseason play nears.
“We’re really excited. We’ve been clicking and have been playing together for the last several years and have grown together as a team. We’re excited to go far.”
Cibola 3, Yuma High 0
Since losing to Gila Ridge last week, the Cibola Raiders (7-1) have yet to drop a set as they cruised past Yuma High in three sets on Tuesday night by the scores of 25-6, 25-13 and 25-8.
Delanie Ott led the way offensively with nine kills. Rori Hoffmeyer added seven kills for the Raiders while Desirae Newman had six.
Hoffmeyer also finished with 11 serving aces. Ginnellie Cordova contributed with eight.
Myna Johnson delivered 27 assists.
The Raiders will clash against Gila Ridge on Thursday night to presumably settle who will win the YUHSD title.
Gila Ridge 3, Kofa 0
Gila Ridge’s volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match on Tuesday night after defeating Kofa High in three sets by the scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-20.
Kayla Porchas had 27 digs for the Kings, while Amanda Kochis added 19.
