Yuma Catholic’s volleyball team secured its first win of the season on Friday night in front of a raucous crowd after defeating Florence in four sets by the scores of 25-16, 17-25, 25-8 and 25-10.
Led by a senior heavy roster, the Shamrocks (1-1 AIA) were powered by senior outside hitter Rori Martinez and setter Emma Gwynn.
Martinez’s game-ending kill in the fourth set was the story of the game. She had her way and was too powerful at the net for the Gophers defense.
“Offensively, (Rori) is doing a really good job for us especially hitting the ball,” coach Dusti Williamson said. “Emma is doing a terrific job setting her up.”
The overpowering duo heated up in the opening set as Martinez collected five of her 20 kills in the first frame.
Then, they caught fire in the third and fourth sets after shaking off the second set loss.
A flurry of aces by Gwynn essentially all but ended the game as the Shamrocks didn’t miss a beat in the final two sets.
“We definitely always try to serve to the seam of the defense,” Williamson noted. “Or try to pick on somebody that’s struggling and press,press,press. We stress serves. That’s the only thing you can control. It’s almost like a free-throw, you should be able to make serves.”
The senior finished with eight aces and 22 assists – majority of them to Martinez.
The Shamrocks’ backrow efforts from Brielle Olsen made Gwynn’s job much easier.
Olsen finished with eight digs on the night routinely allowing Gwynn to position a timely set for Martinez’s kills.
“My back row is making it easy for our setter and she’s just gotta figure it out, more about placement and she’s developed there,” Williamson said.
After being on the road on Tuesday, the Shamrocks fed off the home crowds energy.
Energetic from the opening serve, the student section’s presence was well-known.
“Playing at home, it’s definitely better than being on the road,” Williamson said. “You get the home court advantage with their parents and friends watching and having their support. It’s nice to come in here fresh and ready to go. (My team) did a really good job of that.”
Now, that win No. 1 is in the book, Williamson noted an early season confidence booster can provide a spark.
“It was big,” she said. “It’s helpful. I knew we were good and could do it, but I didn’t get to see a lot of Florence before the game. We were ready for anything and we came out on top.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.