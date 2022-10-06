Shamrocks roll over
Dust Devils
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team bounced back from a hard fought loss on Monday to drop visiting Mohave-River Valley in straight sets Wednesday night at Yuma Catholic.
The Shamrocks beat the Dust Devils 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 in a 3A West Region matchup.
The win evened Yuma Catholic’s region record at 4-4.
Rian Martinez led the Yuma Catholic effort with 22 kills and eight aces. Harlee McDowell, meanwhile, had 28 assists and six aces and Payton McLeod had six kills.
