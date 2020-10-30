Yuma Catholic’s firework storage is getting low.
The Shamrocks (5-0 AIA) scored a program record 84 points in the shutout victory over Cortez (0-3) on Friday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
YC’s previous scoring total high came in 2012 against Scottsdale Christian in the second round of the playoffs. The Shamrocks scored 79 that night.
During pre-game dinners on Thursday night when the Shamrocks play a team they should handle, the coaching staff sometimes shows motivational videos or upsets to keep the team focused.
“We talked about not playing down to our opponent,” YC head coach Richard Stallworth said. “We talked about how each individual person needs to make themselves better.”
Quarterback Richard Stallworth continued his development on Friday night. The sophomore gunslinger completed 14-of-17 passes for 428 yards and eight touchdowns – all in the first half.
“He made some great reads,” coach Stallworth said. “A couple times I didn’t like how the ball came out of his hands. It wasn’t as precise as I wanted it, but at the same time, he put the ball in play.”
Five different receivers caught passing touchdowns in the first half. Austin Rush tallied three of them on three catches for 114 yards.
Mario Martinez, who missed last week’s game against Wickenburg, scored on both of his catches. He had 62 yards. Jonah Leon, Luke Stallworth and Justin Erath each had a touchdown reception.
YC had three different players score on the ground. Devin Deupree, Jace Seale and Tate Ford each found the endzone.
Defensively, the Shamrocks pitched their first shutout in 30 games and limited Cortez’s offense to one first down.
Luke also helped out the defense by returning an interception for a touchdown to extend YC’s lead.
“At the end of the day, our defense did their job,” coach Stallworth said. “They flew around and did their assignments. They lined up to things they’ve never done before and our guys adjusted. Overall, it’s good, but how good? Who knows. It’s hard to tell with teams like this.”
Stallworth and the Shamrocks have already put this win in the rearview mirror.
YC will travel to River Valley next Friday. The Dust Devils beat the Shamrocks 24-21 last season.
