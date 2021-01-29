A combination of quick turnovers and unselfish play were on display Thursday night at Yuma Catholic.
YC’s ability to create 20 steals produced numerous offensive opportunities in its 62-23 victory over Kingman.
“Our goal is to get better, no matter who we’re playing,” YC head coach Bob McGalliard said. “We’re playing against ourselves, not necessarily a team. Once we got the lead, we tried to work on some things.”
The Shamrocks (3-0 AIA) controlled the game early before racing out to a 14-0 lead to start the game. YC’s athleticism was too much for a Kingman team that had difficulty breaking the Shamrocks’ full-court press.
“We want to set the tone,” McGalliard said. “We want to push the pace of the basketball. We knew they were a half-court team and we tried beating them with our quickness and we got off to a great start.”
YC’s suffocating press and half court zone limited Kingman’s opportunities for clean looks. The Bulldogs (1-1 AIA) settled for difficult shots all night, contributing to them shooting just 24% from the floor as a team.
Leading the Shamrocks in their second straight 30-plus point victory was senior Rori Martinez. She’s a matchup nightmare for opponents and her length certainly played a factor in Thursday’s win.
“She’s our go-to person inside,” McGalliard said. “Rori is kind of a do-everything player. Offensively, she can hit the perimeter shots, post up and she runs the floor well.”
Martinez finished with a game-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Her ability to shoot a high percentage from the floor is credited to her teammates facilitating the basketball with a purpose. The Shamrocks turned down good shooting opportunities, for even easier looks.
“We share the basketball really well,” McGalliard said. “We don’t really care who scores for us. We spread the wealth in this offense. Even in the halfcourt sets, we don’t want to settle for just one look. I think the kids did a really good job of that tonight.”
In all, the Shamrocks assisted on 16 of the team’s 23 made shots. Rian Martinez contributed with a team-high five assists to go with her eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
Reese Sellers had 13 points, four steals and three assists, while Isabel Torok added 10 points, eight rebounds and a steal in the win.
The Shamrocks travel to Marcos de Niza, a team that’s been outscored 288-49 this year, next week as they eye their first 4-0 start since 2018-2019.
