Yuma Catholic emptied their fireworks storage and a thunderous crowd stood on their feet as the scoreboard at Ricky Gwynn Stadium showed triple zeros.
And for the first time since 2018, the top-seeded Shamrocks (9-0) football team will head to the 3A state semifinals after thumping 8th-seeded Thatcher (5-4) 43-20 on Friday night.
“At the end of the day, everyone kept fighting and sticking to the course,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said.
Yuma Catholic showed plenty of resiliency in the win.
The Shamrocks raced out to a 14-0 lead after Devon Black opened with a touchdown run before QB Richard Stallworth found his favorite target Austin Rush to create the two-score lead.
However, once Thatcher responded to cut the lead in half, the Shamrocks had a world of problems offensively.
On four consecutive possessions, QB Stallworth tossed two interceptions and the Shamrocks fumbled the ball away twice more to keep Thatcher in the game.
But it was the mighty Shamrock defense that continued to flex its muscles.
YC’s front seven dominated the trenches and kept Thatcher off the scoreboard despite the potentially disastrous turnovers by the offense.
“Our defense has showed up for the big games,” Stallworth said. “When we play the big boys, they step up and get it done.”
Jarred Lackey’s defense swarmed the football the entire night and suffocated a Thatcher offense that was averaging 35.5 points per game during their four-game winning streak.
The Shamrocks forced two turnovers and combined for five sacks on the night. They limited Thatcher’s star running back Mark Wren to 96 yards on 24 carries – he ran for 253 yards in last week’s upset win over Arizona College Prep.
“We have the best defensive line in 3A right now,” YC defensive lineman Jacob Bernal said. “Our guys are tough. We’re physical to the ball and our backers came up and were hitting hard. Our defense came in and cleaned house.”
Austin Priest and Rush each recorded an interception in the win.
Whether it was stifling the run or shutting down the Eagles’ nonexistent pass game, the Shamrocks were the better team.
“We were lucky to take a lead going into half,” Rush said. “The defense’s performance in the first half helped us out tonight.”
When the Shamrocks’ offense wasn’t giving the ball away, they moved the football in a variety of ways.
YC had plenty of succes throwing the football, but when they needed to ground and pound, they did so at will.
Leading the Shamrocks on the ground was tailback Devon Black, who earned his 75 yards on 14 carries. He also found the endzone twice.
“Teams are going to see the film and say, ‘Wow, (YC) can really run the football,” senior center Brannon Weatherby said. “It’s sending a sign to the rest of the state that we can do it all.”
Weatherby was instrumental this week in practice by talking through schemes and protections with the offensive line. A week after allowing a season-high five sacks, the Shamrocks kept their quarterback on his feet the entire night by providing Stallworth with a clean pocket to throw from.
“We were worried about No. 82 and their edge rushers, but I never saw any of them in my face,” QB Stallworth said.
“The offensive line played lights out,” coach Stallworth added. “I haven’t given them kudos like that in a long time, but they kept the quarterback upright and didn’t give up any sacks. We tweaked some protection and when we needed to line up and run, we imposed our will.”
At times, QB Stallworth showed signs he was a sophomore making just his ninth career start. That didn’t discourage the gunslinger as he shrugged off his two early picks and made several big throws to help the Shamrocks advance to the 3A state semifinals.
He finished 27-of-40 for 423 yards and four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing).
Wide receiver Jonah Leon was a big reason for the success offensively. The senior recorded three catches for 102 yards – just his second 100-yard game this season.
The Shamrocks boast a variety of weapons – creating nightmare situations for opposing coordinators.
“When we need a big play, we can count on Jonah,” QB Stallworth said. “He’s someone we can count on. He turned a five-yard pass into a 63-yard gain. That’s the kind of player he is.”
Once again, opposing defenses failed to keep the Arizona high school touchdown reception leader out of the endzone. Rush hauled in eight catches for 115 yards and a score, he’s caught a touchdown in seven of nine games.
Mario Martinez also scored as he caught four passes for 98 yards. Zach Castaneda’s only catch was an 8-yard touchdown.
In all, the Shamrocks tallied 502 total yards of offense and didn’t allow a sack despite giving away four turnovers.
Now the focus shifts to Pusch Ridge – a team the Shamrocks defeated 14-7 back on Oct. 9.
It’s challenging enough to beat a good team once, but to do it twice in one season is another story.
The last time YC beat an opponent then replayed them in the state playoffs was 2018 against Northwest Christian. NWC eventually won the rematch in triple overtime in the state championship game.
Weatherby understands the magnitude and importance of treating this as just another game.
“Never underestimate a team because you beat them once,” he said. “We have to work harder. We only beat them by seven last time.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.