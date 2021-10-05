Yuma Catholic’s volleyball team handled business in Tuesday’s three-set sweep over Antelope.
The 14th ranked Shamrocks (3A) cruised to their 11th win in their last 12 meetings against the Rams by the score of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-11. It’s the fifth straight match YC has won between the two programs.
YC’s evening, however, took an unexpected turn when junior setter Payton Pikula hobbled off the floor during warmups prior to the start of Tuesday’s contest.
“She hurt her knee a little there,” YC head coach Dusti Williamson said. “We had to do a quick switch around, but (the girls) pulled through. They did a good job (fighting) through adversity.”
The Shamrocks (8-2 AIA) started the game sluggishly on offense without Pikula, but settled in once the offense attacked around the net and service game got going.
Sophomore Eva Garcia collected six aces, while Rian Martinez, Zoey Norred and others found a rhythm ripping serves through the Rams’ defense. The Shamrocks tallied nearly 20 aces in the victory, a testament effort Williamson’s team puts into serving during practices.
“We practice serve-and-receive every single practice,” she said. “Serving is one of the only things you can control in volleyball. Everything else is a variable. If we’re solid behind the line, that’s one part of our game plan that we know we can do a good job in … We try to put an emphasis on us needing to serve well behind the line.”
And when YC had opportunities offensively, the Shamrocks’ height and strength overpowered the Rams. Alyssa Sevilla stepped in as the designated setter and delivered 14 assists – primarily feeding junior Reese Sellers.
“I thought (Alyssa) did a good job setting,” Williamson said.
The 5-foot-6 junior may not be intimidating looking through the net, but Sellers’ leaping ability and power provides challenges for defenses. Sellers finished with 10 kills in the win.
“Reese is stepping up the last two games, as far as her hitting goes,” Williamson said. “She’s got the speed and jumping ability. She gets up high enough to get over the blocks or hit in between the seams. She was a really solid player for us tonight. Even in her back row too, she’s so quick to the ball and she does a great job digging.”
For Antelope (4-4), the Rams were unable to contain the Shamrocks’ explosiveness offensively. But the exposure of playing a more complete team will only benefit Antelope down the stretch.
“We went into (the game) knowing (YC) was going to have height and the ability to jump higher than us,” Antelope coach Amy Jorajuria said. “But I think it’s great for our girls to come across this kind of competition. It opens our eyes to what (we’re) capable of.”
Antelope hung around in the early stages of the first set before falling 25-11, but generated a burst of momentum in the second set despite losing 25-16. The Rams showcased their ability to return balls, create an offensive identity and attack the Shamrocks’ defense.
“A quick pace got us going,” Jorajuria said. “The first game they realized they weren’t out of it. I think they went into it assuming (the score) would be 25-2, but the first game opened their eyes that they’re capable of staying in it with Yuma Catholic. The second set they had more drive and intensity.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.