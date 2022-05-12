Facing elimination heading into Game 2 of Thursday’s AIA 3A State Semifinals, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks came up big with a 1-0 victory over American Leadership Academy- Gilbert North at the Goodyear Baseball Complex in Goodyear, Arizona.
With the season on the line, Yuma Catholic turned to its ace pitcher Issac Araiza to start the ballgame. Having last pitched on Saturday, Araiza did not disappoint. He went five and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball, surrendered four hits and struck out eight before reaching his pitch count limit. According to YC head coach Judd Thrower, selecting Araiza for the starting assignment was an easy decision.
“On several days rest, I went with the guy who gave us the best chance to win,” Thrower told The Yuma Sun after the game. “He pitched beautifully and threw a lot of first pitch strikes. Issac also came up big with a few inning ending double-play balls that our defense cashed in on. It was a terrific performance.”
As it turned out, the only run support for Yuma Catholic came in the fourth inning. Roberto Romero connected with a one-out double and later came around to score on an Austin Priest single. Priest also made his presence felt on the mound as he recorded a four-out save and retired all but one of the batters he faced in relief.
By virtue of the win, YC will play the third and final game of the best-of-three series against Gilbert North on Saturday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the championship round of the state tournament. Meanwhile, Thrower stated he is excited his club was able to stave off elimination and force a third game.
“This is what it’s all about, we’ve got to wake those bats up a little bit and go out there and play baseball on Saturday. The guys are ready for an opportunity to play for the state championship,” the Yuma Catholic coach added.