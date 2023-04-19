Yuma Catholic golf added another win to its record on Tuesday afternoon, outmatching Parker and River Valley at Yuma Golf & Country Club, scoring a total of 156, 38 strokes ahead of the second-place Broncs.
Senior Luke Stallworth had the best round of the event with a 37, including six pars and a one birdie, coming on the par-four ninth hole. The senior had two bogeys, one on the first and the other on the sixth, finishing one over par.
Junior Landon Priest was second for YC, scoring a 38, two over par. Priest bogeyed the first three holes, but bounced back with five pars and a birdie on the par-five seventh.
Sophomore Elizabeth Felix finished third behind Priest and Stallworth with a 39, good for three over. Felix’s round included a birdie on the par-five third, as well as two bogeys and a double bogey across the last four holes.
“I was very happy with the way we played today,” Shamrocks head coach Richard West said. “Everyone was pretty steady today. Luke and Elizabeth have been very consistent for us and are the most consistent on the team. Week in and week out we can count on them to play well and put together a good score.
Elsewhere for YC, senior Austin Estes scored a 42 and sophomore Judd French a 43.
Yuma Catholic, currently No. 4 in the state in Division III, heads to the High Desert Invitational this weekend to compete against some of the best teams in Arizona, including No. 1 Scottsdale Prep, No. 2 Valley Christian and No. 3 Scottsdale Christian.