Yuma Catholic golf added another win to its record on Tuesday afternoon, outmatching Parker and River Valley at Yuma Golf & Country Club, scoring a total of 156, 38 strokes ahead of the second-place Broncs.

Senior Luke Stallworth had the best round of the event with a 37, including six pars and a one birdie, coming on the par-four ninth hole. The senior had two bogeys, one on the first and the other on the sixth, finishing one over par.

