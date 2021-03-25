Yuma Catholic sophomore Luke Stallworth, despite shooting a team-low 41, persevered through a round that certainly had its up-and-down moments.
His low-round, along with the three other YC golfers stacked toward the top of the leaderboard, helped YC beat Parker 168-225 on Thursday at Yuma Golf and Country Club.
Stallworth began his day two-over through two holes after starting bogey-bogey. And he had an opportunity to get the round turning in a positive direction on the par-4, 5th, but left his 15-foot birdie putt a roll short.
He’d double the par-4, 6th and turnaround to bogey the par-5, 7th. The wheels could have unraveled on the 7th hole after Stallworth’s ball rested behind a palm tree, forcing a punch out.
“I didn’t hit a bad drive, but got a bad result,” Stallworth said about his shot on the 7th hole.
He then knocked his third shot into the water. Double-bogey or worse loomed if the sophomore wasn’t careful.
Instead, Stallworth found the green on his fifth shot and then unleashed a fist pump on his 12-foot bogey save.
“It was a big breaker left-to-right,” he said. “I just gave it a good roll. I was pretty excited to save bogey.”
He’d go on to par the par-3, 8th hole before sinking a downhill seven-footer for another par on the 9th to post his best round of the young season.
“It’s a good start and I’m excited to see how the rest of the year pans out,” he added.
Stallworth missed the first two matches of the season before making his debut this week - he’s been the low-medalist in both events.
YC head coach Richard West has been aiming to find a solid No. 3 or No. 4 player and Stallworth fits right in and has the potential to keep improving as the season progresses.
“Luke’s done really well for his first two matches,” West said. “He’s been really consistent for us and that’s what we’re looking for.”
The Shamrocks netted their second-lowest scoring total of the year on Thursday. Addison Lutes (42) and Braden Hunt (42) finished second on the team, while freshman Brody Driedge fired a season-low personal best 43.
West has been searching for consistency as the season begins and he liked what he saw Thursday in the windy conditions.
“We like playing at home,” he said. “We seem to score better. (The team) has been doing real well.”
While all four Shamrocks were stacked within two shots, West is hoping by postseason time his guys are firing rounds in the high 30s regularly.
“If they just keep working on it, it’ll come around,” he said. “Braden and Brennan (Reese) have shown they can shoot in the 30s and I expect Luke to get there. I’m just looking for them to improve and get four scores in the 30s when it’s time for states.”