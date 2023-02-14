Yuma Catholic boys wrestling
Yuma Catholic boys wrestling smiles for the camera after winning the Division 4 Section I title on Saturday at Wickenburg High School.

 Photo courtesy of Yuma Catholic Athletics

Yuma Catholic boys wrestling took the first step to championship glory on Saturday, taking home the Division 4 Section 1 Tournament on Saturday at Wickenburg High School.

The Rocks finished with 12 state qualifiers and six section champions in the tournament.

