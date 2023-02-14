Yuma Catholic boys wrestling took the first step to championship glory on Saturday, taking home the Division 4 Section 1 Tournament on Saturday at Wickenburg High School.
The Rocks finished with 12 state qualifiers and six section champions in the tournament.
Section champs included: Khel Lipumano (106), Javier Lopez (113), Josh Rodriguez (126), Hunter Hancock (144), Rocky Stallworth (150) and Trent Blomquist (175).
The other Rocks heading to state include second place finishers Dylan Andrade (120) and Max McVicker (285), as well as third place finishers Antonio Gil (157), Tayt Ford (165), Lorenzo Duran (190) and Juan Flores (215).
The State Tournament takes place Thursday through Saturday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.