Senior striker Hector Olmos scored twice to lead Yuma Catholic’s varsity boys soccer team to a 4-1 win over Heritage Academy-Laveen in a 3A Southwest matchup Thursday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
The Shamrocks also got single goals from senior Christian Perez and freshman Hector Soto.
With the win the Shamrocks improve to 6-3-1 overall and 3-0 in 3A Southwest play. Heritage Academy falls to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in league play with the loss.
Olmos also took a team high seven shots on goal during the match, while Soto sent six shots toward the Heritage Academy net.
It was Yuma Catholic’s first game since returning from the Christmas break.
“It took us a few minutes to get dialed in and then we pretty much controlled the game,” said Shamrocks Coach Ralph Evans.
“ We need to get better at controlling our shots on goal. We gave up too many opportunities.
“Christian Perez was a dominating force as he is in every game. And the two Hectors up front took liberty with the shots on goal.
“And our defense was very stingy all night.”
Heritage Academy had only five shots on goal.
Kofa 4, Valley Vista 0
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kofa’s varsity boys soccer team led 1-0 here a halftime against Valley Vista, then erupted for three second-half goals to put away a 4-0 win.
Aaron Sullivan, Javier Guzman, Tiernan Niecwander and Alan Ramirez all scored for the Kings.
Girls Soccer
Yuma Catholic 9, Heritage Academy 0
LAVEEN, Ariz. – Yuma Catholic’s girls soccer team wasted no time putting away Heritage Academy here Thursday, winning 9-0 in a game that was shortened to 60 minutes due to the mercy rule.
Senior Victoria Diaz and Junior Harley Hixon led the onslaught, each scoring two goals.
The Shamrocks also got single goals from Alina Avelar, Janessa Lugo, Marisol Arviso, Grace Torok and Janeth Manzo.
Yuma Catholic improves to 6-5-1 overall and 2-0 in 3A Southwest play.