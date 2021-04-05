Emerging as Gila Ridge’s preeminent offensive weapon, there’s no debating on who was the best scorer in Yuma this boy’s basketball season.
Senior guard CJ Wiggins averaged 16 points per game – which was 16th in the state among 5A players – and his efforts helped the left-handed shooter earn the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
It’s the second straight year a Hawk has won the award.
“(Winning this honor) means a lot,” Wiggins admitted with a smile. “I’ve been waiting for this since I was in like eighth grade. Definitely makes me proud.”
While the multi-sport athlete wasn’t surprised by the news when Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily informed him, Wiggins certainly is grateful for the recognition.
“I was more happy than anything.”
Wiggins has been in the shadows of former Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Basketball Player of the Year Jamison Kay the previous years, but when it was his time to shine in 2021, the 6-foot-3 guard delivered.
“CJ was the man this year,” Daily said. “He helped us a lot.”
Serving as the primary ball handler and shooting guard at times, Wiggins’ game improved tremendously in all facets of the game. Wiggins’ assists, rebounds, blocks and steals all were better in his final year as a Hawk.
His shooting percentage from deep increased by 12% and he improved his total shooting percentage by 7%.
The dramatic increase of scoring the basketball at an efficient rate didn’t shock Daily.
“The kid practices...he shoots all day long,” Daily said. “Shooters have to shoot. Even during football season, he was shooting. You can’t coach that. A shooters going to be a shooter and that’s what CJ was. He put himself in good spots, so his shots were effective.”
Wiggins scored 11-plus points in 18 of the Hawks’ 19 games this past season, including a career-high 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting against Cibola on the road.
Not only was Wiggins a star on the hardwood as he helped the Hawks beat the Raiders in two meetings in football, he also led the Hawks to three consecutive victories over their in-town rival in basketball. It’s the longest winning streak in school history for the Hawks in the matchup.
“It feels good,” he said. “I knew we were going to do it. It wasn’t a sweat, especially when I heard Jaheim (Wilson-Jones) was coming to (Gila Ridge) for football, but for basketball, I already knew we were going to sweep (Cibola). As a senior, it feels nice to say we swept the city.”
Wiggins helped the Hawks locally, but his efforts led the Hawks to a 5A playoff berth in their inaugural season participating in the new conference.
Gila Ridge, despite dropping four straight games at the end of the regular season, earned a 16-seed in the playoffs and faced eventual state runner-up No. 1 Centennial on the road.
Wiggins tallied a team-high 26 points and kept the Hawks in the game all night. His efforts as a senior helped put Gila Ridge basketball on the state map, which draws more eyes for potential prospects from the town.
“It means a lot because Yuma isn’t heavily recruited,” he said regarding the new attention. “It helps potentially the guys behind me because people that do play sports want to go to the next level. My goal is to get to the next level, but also my goal is to help people behind me get there.”
While Wiggins starred on the football and basketball teams and is currently running track in the spring, the question is what sport will he focus on at the collegiate level?
“I get that question a lot,” he quipped. “It’s difficult. Like right now, I’m not sure...If I would have played basketball in the fall and come off a good football season now, I’d say football. Obviously, I came off a good basketball season. I have to sit on it and think about it. I’m not too sure about it right now.”
Wiggins noted he’s had interest at the junior college level for basketball, but also has schools eyeing him at the Division II level for football, along with programs at the junior college, NAIA and Division III levels.
“Either way, I’m going to be thankful for playing in college.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.