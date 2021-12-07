While Richard Stallworth’s hand remains ringless, the now two-time Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club’s Football Offensive Player of the Year surpassed several Arizona state high school football records as a junior.
“It’s pretty cool,” admitted Stallworth.
And the Yuma Catholic quarterback didn’t shy away from his expectations at the beginning of the season. He wanted 5,000 passing yards and a state championship. While he fell just short in both categories, the junior gunslinger tossed for 4,863 yards this year.
That number is good enough for the all-time state record for most passing yards in a single season.
“This is a season I’m going to remember forever,” said Stallworth. “I had all my family playing with me. I’ve grown up playing with them since I was little. We put on a show this year and I’m very thankful for the group of guys we had … I’m very happy I broke these records. It shows all the hard work. I had so much joy throughout this season and all the things we have done as a team and what I did individually.”
The quarterback helped lead the Shamrocks to a 12-2 record and appeared in the 3A state championship for the second straight season.
Stallworth shattered the record in the 3A semifinals game against American Leadership-Gilbert North. And his numbers not only rank near the top in Arizona, but also nationally.
His 4,863 passing yards led Arizona and was third in the country. Stallworth was the only quarterback in America to throw for 60-plus touchdowns. He tossed 67 (also a new state record). The junior’s 319 completions was second best nationally, first in Arizona and is also the second most completions in AIA history. The 319 completions are the most in 3A history for a single season. He’s just the second quarterback in Arizona history to complete 300 or more passes in a year.
But Stallworth doesn’t take all the credit for his video-game-like numbers.
“It’s about having great players in this offense,” said Stallworth. “Austin Rush and Mario Martinez could easily have won this award, too. Again, it feels good and I’m appreciative.”
Heading into his senior year, Stallworth will hold state records in a single season for touchdown throws and passing yards, while holding 3A records in passing attempts and completions.
And the list is only going to continue to grow. Stallworth has accumulated 116 career passing touchdowns through two seasons. He’s 18 shy of breaking the 3A career touchdown passing mark and 22 short of surpassing Chase Cord’s (Sunrise Mountain) all-time mark.
Stallworth should also surpass Spencer Rattlers all-time record of 11,083 yards in his final year. He will need to throw for 2,418 yards to become Arizona’s all-time leading career passer – a feat certainly achievable.
While the impressive numbers light up the stat sheet, Stallworth remains committed to working on his craft and bringing home a piece of hardware YC hasn’t received since 2014.
“I definitely (need to) get more mobile than I have been,” said Stallworth. “And get better at decision making, becoming more decisive and smarter. And I (want) a state title.”
