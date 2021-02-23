Yuma High's senior guard Marianna Sheppard signed to SAGU American Indian College on Tuesday afternoon prior to her game against Cibola.
The senior is averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 14 games.
Sheppard is a part of the Quechan Tribe and becomes just the second member of the tribe to play collegiate basketball.
"I was nervous at first, but it felt really good," Sheppard said on her signing.
Sheppard hasn't visited the campus yet, but has heard plenty of great things. She plans on studying marine biology.
Girls soccer
Cibola 4, Gila Ridge 4 (OT)
Cibola head coach Andres Preciado described Tuesday’s game as one of the ‘more exciting games I’ve been a part of in the last couple years.’
Gila Ridge, ranked 18th and just outside the top-16 that qualify for the postseason, started the game’s scoring.
However, Cibola’s Sydney West answered less than a minute later on an assist from Jada Barnett.
Barnett would net a goal of her own later to open up the second half of play. Gila Ridge responded and scored late in regulation to force overtime.
The Hawks would score two minutes into the overtime period, but less than a minute later West struck again.
West would find the back of the net off a penalty kick.
In the double overtime period, West notched her second hat-trick in three games to give the Raiders a 4-3 advantage.
But Gila Ridge wasn’t done scoring.
The Hawks netted one last goal to force the tie.
“It was a back and forth game,” Preciado said. “It was fun and exciting.”
Boys soccer
YC 8, Trivium Prep 2
Sebastian Quintero remains on fire. The forward netted five goals in the Shamrocks’ win Tuesday.
The Shamrocks (9-2 AIA) had three players in total find the back of the net.
Ian Souquon (2 goals) and Hector Olmos (1) were the other goal scorers for YC.
Boys basketball
Cibola 86, Yuma High 46
Jonah Ponder led Cibola with 20 points Tuesday while Trey Banks added 15, Anthony Alamerez had 12 and Derek Stanley notched 11.
Yuma High’s Nathan Villalobos tallied a game-high 21 points in the loss. Connor Franklin scored 11.
“Kids played hard for a half plus, then ran out of gas,” Criminals head coach Curt Weber said.
Yuma High will face Youngker Wednesday as the Criminals play their seventh game in eight days.
YC 67, Wickenburg 23
Sitting one spot out of the top-16 3A rankings, the Shamrocks desperately needed a win Tuesday on the road.
Helping secure the victory was Amine Hines as he scored 15 points and tallied four steals. Will Hunt had nine points, five steals and four assists for YC.
Gila Ridge 82, San Luis 39
CJ Wiggins led all scores with 16 points despite playing just two quarters. Anane Wilson and Andrue Jimenez each added 12.
Girls basketball
Gila Ridge 52, San Luis 33
Molly Sims collected a game-high 19 points and was 6-for-8 at the line. Bella DeCorse scored 11 points.
Wickenburg 49, YC 37
No. 15 Wickenburg pulled off the upset over No. 7 and previously unbeaten Yuma Catholic.
The loss snaps the Shamrocks’ eight game winning streak.
Kylie Meerchaum scored 17 points and had six steals while Reese Sellers had eight points and four assists.