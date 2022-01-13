San Luis opened its 6A Desert Southwest Conference schedule with a 1-0 win over district rival Cibola Wednesday night at Raider Field.
The game was scoreless through the first half before the Sidewinders’ Misael Meza scored the winning goal with an assist by David Murillo midway through the second half.
“The game was a beautiful display of defensive work, marking and intensity by both teams,” said San Luis Coach Jesus Rojas.
“The defenders ended up nullifying the work of two of the best attackers in the state, Roberto Uribe (San Luis) and Osvaldo Fuentes (Cibola).”
Rojas praised the defensive performances of the Sidewinders’ Sebastian Noriega, Erick Quirarte, Israel Uribe, Jesús Torres and Josué Curiel.
“We played very well at moments when we were not tentative,” said Cibola Coach Bryan Claudio. “We just needed to string more of those moments together offensively. We made one mistake at the back and San Luis capitalized on it, but that is what happens versus quality opponents.”
Claudio lauded the play of Adrian Canez.
“He was excellent. Each time the ball was at his feet he was dangerous. One of the best players on the pitch. Great quality player,” said Claudio.
Also, Gabriel Yanez made a couple of key saves, “to help us stay in it defensively,” added Claudio.
“We will make adjustments, learn, and grow from this game and use it as we go forward in our hunt within the 6A Division. It should be a fun one the second time around.”
The two teams face each other again on Jan. 25, in San Luis.
San Luis, which played in the 6A state championship game a year ago, is now 7-2-1 overall, and 1-0 in the 6A Desert Southwest Co.