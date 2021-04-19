After sluggish performances at the plate in recent weeks, the San Luis Sidewinders baseball team looked like a different ball club in Monday’s showdown against Cibola.
San Luis’ (7-4 AIA) bats combined for just seven hits in its last two games before exploding for 12 hits and an eye-popping .413 batting average as a team in the 16-5 win at Cibola.
“It was good seeing different kids in the lineup come through for us,” San Luis head coach Cesar Castillo said.
The Sidewinders struck early and quickly built a 7-0 lead in the top half of the first inning as 11 batters came to the plate.
Shortstop Pablo Garcia Burgos’ bunt single began the inning. The Sidewinders tacked on five more hits, including Garcia Burgos’ two-run triple his second time up to bat in the inning. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win.
San Luis also forced two walks and capitalized on Cibola’s (3-10) defensive miscues in the inning.
“You have to tip your hat to San Luis,” Cibola head coach Larsen Jones said. “They hit some baseballs hard. I’ve said it a million times, the team that makes the least amount of errors in high school baseball is going to win and I think that sums up the first inning.”
Cibola’s starting pitcher Silvestere Curiel pitched just one inning, threw 45 pitches and allowed seven earned runs.
And when it was time for the Raiders to hit and answer in the bottom half of the first inning, San Luis’ Martin Miranda needed just seven pitches to retire the side.
“(Miranda’s first inning) really gave us a boost,” Castillo said. “Being able to handle a comfortable lead in the first inning made a huge difference for our pitching and defense kind of set the tone the rest of the game.”
Miranda pitched four of the five innings on Monday and pounded the strike zone. The senior pitcher threw first pitch strikes to 13 of the 18 batters he faced.
“He just let (Cibola) put it in play and let our defense go to work and get quick innings,” Castillo said.
Miranda provided run support for himself at the plate, going 1-for-4 with an RBI.
But the Raiders’ pitching staff settled once freshman Nitsuga Jimenez took the mound in the second inning. Jimenez got ahead in the count and put together three consecutive scoreless frames.
“He came in and kept us in the game,” Jones said. “He got some big outs there. He did what Miranda did for San Luis and was getting that first pitch strike. It’s so important. He really pitched with no fear and was aggressive in the zone. He wasn’t nibbling.”
The Sidewinders did pounce on the freshman pitcher the second time through the lineup as they piled up six of their seven fifth inning runs on Jimenez.
San Luis sophomore Ernesto Ochoa began the top of the fifth with a double, before Ohan Zabalza whistled a two-run single into the outfield. Eduardo Villareal knocked in two with a double before Ochoa smoked a two-out, two-run triple later in the inning.
“We scored quite a few two-out runs and that was big today,” Castillo said.
Cibola did breathe a little life into their offense in the third inning and cut the deficit to 8-2.
Freshman Andrugh Yee clobbered a two-run double off the centerfield wall in an inning that saw seven Raiders coming to the plate.
“One of my favorite things about Yee has been his ability to fight through adversity in the early part of the season,” Jones said. “Something clicked after one game...And he got this confidence boost. He’s in that groove and he’s hitting the ball really well right now.”
However, the offense couldn’t muster any more runs and left two aboard to end the inning.
The Raiders and Sidewinders will meet two more times this week, including today in San Luis.
“Everything starts from scratch,” Castillo said. “It’s a new game...We have to be as hungry as we were today.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.