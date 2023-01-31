There are few games as hotly contested in Yuma County as San Luis vs. Kofa in boys soccer.
Such was the case on Monday night with another installment in this competitive, local feud, as San Luis took down Kofa 2-0 at Irv Pallack Field in a thrilling, physical showdown.
“It was a rough matchup,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “We expect this game to always be a physical one and it was what we expected tonight. It’s classic, it’s always like this and that’s makes for a competitive game.”
The Sidewinders entered Monday night’s game with a perfect 11-0 record, holding the No. 3 rank in the state, as well as a regional title already clinched in the 6A Desert Southwest. On the other side, Kofa claimed a 5A Central Valley title leading into the game, with a top 20 position in the 5A classification.
For the first 15 minutes, it looked as if San Luis was bound for a similar result to the 5-0 drubbing it gave Kofa on Jan. 6, dominating possession and regularly playing balls over the top for headers guided to the back post. Three bonafide scoring chances were stopped by the Kofa defense, as well as the beginning of a monster performance for senior goalkeeper Mario Bautista, a San Luis transfer.
“Mario was just outstanding,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “He had an incredible game and for the most part was saving everything that came his way. He did an excellent job of being fearless and getting in the mix on the balls coming in over the top.”
25 minutes in, the steadfast Kofa defense finally broke, as the ball was played in from outside the box intended for senior forward Luis Mario Medina. Medina popped the ball into the air, where senior forward Josh Quezada found it and finished with a header.
“We noticed they were playing a lot of long balls,” Nicewander said. “They weren’t not tic-tac-toeing through the middle like they did earlier in the season against us, and with their big, strong forwards, it worked.”
With San Luis dominating possession, Kofa struggled to find opportunities to establish proper offensive chances, but with two minutes to play in the first half, a golden chance came its way.
All alone on the counterattack, senior forward Tiernan Nicewander got past San Luis goalkeeper Alejandro Pena in a rare mistake by the senior. With an open net in front of him, Nicewander failed to find a solid connection with the ball as it fell from the air to his right foot, flubbing the shot and falling to the grass.
“Against San Luis, you have to be perfect if you expect to win,” Jamie Nicewander said. “Any mistake they will punish you for and that was one chance we failed to capitalize on.”
The final 40 minutes of the contest were plagued by physicality and fouls, with some recognized by the officials and some not. Jersey-grabbing and hard contact were prevalent.
Nonetheless, Kofa manufactured several chances on the counter, but an excellent effort by the Sidewinders’ back line extinguished any fires.
“The defense was tremendous tonight,” Rojas said of his back line. “We’ve broken the school record for clean sheets with nine and it’s always great to add another one.”
San Luis wrapped up the contest with eight minutes to play, as junior fullback Sebastian Noriega scored on a set piece opportunity.
Despite a tightly contested, physical battle, San Luis found a way to control an energetic and passionate Kings’ effort, even if it was in a different fashion to the previous game between the two sides.
“We knew that this game was going to be a little different in the fact that we weren’t going to be scoring five, six, seven goals like last time,” Rojas said. “This game was at their place, and we knew it would be physical, but our focus and finding a way to capitalize on our chances helped us win.”
As a 5A competitor, the Kings gave a 6A opponent a challenge in front of their home fans on Monday night. Even if it’s not the result Nicewander and his squad were looking for, any chance to play a talented squad like San Luis before a playoff push is welcome.
“We know they’re going to be the toughest test in Yuma County,” Nicewander said. “But, it’s always worth it because this is tremendous preparation for us... I think the last time we played San Luis, they outplayed us. Tonight, they outscored us. We were in this game, and it’s something we can learn from.”
San Luis plays at Gila Ridge on Thursday, while Kofa hosts Youngker on Friday in each team’s regular season finale.