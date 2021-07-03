The San Luis boys soccer team was recognized on the national level this week in the final USA Today/United Soccer Coaches Super 25 Winter Boys rankings.
After a 12-1 season and a 6A runner-up finish, the Sidewinders finished No. 9 in the final poll. Brophy Prep, the AIA’s 6A state champions finished second.
San Luis and Brophy Prep were the only Arizona programs to finish inside the top-10.
San Luis, under head coach Jesus Rojas, reached the state championship game for just hte third time in school history.