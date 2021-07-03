03202021_spt_sanluissoccer_rh_2677.jpg
In this March 19 file photo, San Luis goal keeper Martin Sanchez stops a penalty kick during the Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A Boys Soccer State Championship soccer game against Phoenix-Brophy Prep at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert. 

Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

The San Luis boys soccer team was recognized on the national level this week in the final USA Today/United Soccer Coaches Super 25 Winter Boys rankings.

After a 12-1 season and a 6A runner-up finish, the Sidewinders finished No. 9 in the final poll. Brophy Prep, the AIA’s 6A state champions finished second.

San Luis and Brophy Prep were the only Arizona programs to finish inside the top-10.

San Luis, under head coach Jesus Rojas, reached the state championship game for just hte third time in school history.

Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.

