San Luis High School boys soccer is on the precipice again.

For the second time in three seasons and fourth time in school history, one of the state’s pre-eminent soccer programs has advanced to the state finals. The No. 2 Sidewinders take on No. 5 Perry High School at 7 p.m. tonight at Dobson High School in Mesa.

