San Luis – In a head-to-head showdown between two of Arizona’s top-ranked boys soccer teams, San Luis out-muscled Cibola here Tuesday night, taking a 4-1 win at The Snake Pit.
After the score was tied 1-1 at the half, the Sidewinders, ranked No. 2 in the 6A Conference, put three unanswered goals in the net during the second 40 minutes to take the win over the No. 4-ranked Raiders.
“San Luis is a very athletic team that got the better of us tonight,” said Cibola Coach Bryan Claudio.
The Raiders’ lone score came from senior forward Adrian Canez finishing a rebound off a shot from Nathaniel Claudio.
“After the half San Luis turned up the pressure and we sat back and didn’t have a great response,” continued Claudio.
“We dug ourselves a hole and couldn’t respond. We played well again but their second goal just took the air out of us and we just kept sinking in the quicksand and were not able to pull ourselves out.
“I am proud of the way we battled, but we need to work on being focused and overcoming adverse situations that teams will put us in as we go forward into the playoffs. All we can do is learn and get better as we look at the future. We cannot go back and change the past.”
No other information was available.
Yuma Catholic 3,
St. John Paul II Catholic 2
Yuma Catholic took a 2-1 lead in the first half and added a third goal in the second half to beat Avondale-St. John Paul II Catholic 3-2 Tuesday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
Hector Olmos, Hector Soto and Ruben Perez scored for the Shamrocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Estrella Foothills 84,
Yuma High 40
Apparently size does matter.
A bigger, more physical Avondale-Estrella Foothills team dominated the inside game and the boards on the way to handing Yuma High an 84-40 loss Tuesday night inside The Palace at Prison Hill.
“Estrella is a physically big team that dominated the boards and allowed few second shots,” said Yuma High Coach Curt Weber.
Isaac Lopez led the Yuma effort with 23 points.
Sunrise 73, Gila Ridge 39
PEORIA – Gila Ridge remained winless in the 5A Northwest Region after dropping a 73-39 decision on the road to host Sunrise Mountain here Tuesday night.
“Sunrise is tough! They are all tough in this region!” said Gila Ridge Coach Joe Daily.
“We’ve got to find a way to piece together consecutive quarters and make one of these a game. My boys do play hard so I cannot complain. I am proud of them.”
Jordan Stevens had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks while Peyton Smith also had 12 points and Anthony Petronis chipped in eight.
Gila Ridge is now 11-12 overall and 0-5 in Northwest Region play.