The Criminals keep knocking on the door, but they found themselves in another one-score defeat Friday.
Sierra Linda, which was without its coaches according to a report by azcentral’s Richard Obert, squeaked out a 23-21 victory over Yuma High.
The Criminals are now 0-6 and have lost four games by less than nine total points.
“It’s the little things that it comes down to,” Yuma High head coach Bo Seibel said.
A miscue on special teams gifted Sierra Linda two-points and several dropped interceptions ended up being the difference between a win and a loss for the Criminals.
“The games are right there,” Seibel said. “It’s about learning and growing. And that’s what the kids are doing. They’re getting better every week … It’s part of the process of building a program.”
Julian Goldsborough scored twice for the Criminals. He recorded a 70-yard scoop-and-score defensively, while also hauling in a touchdown reception. Manny Garcia tallied the other offensive touchdown for Yuma High, catching a reception in the endzone.