The difference in free-throw execution between Gila Ridge’s girls basketball team and Raymond S. Kellis on Tuesday night determined the outcome.
The Hawks, led by first-year coach Lindsay Martin, leaned on senior guard Molly Sims in their 39-35 victory over the Cougars.
Sims, who struggled mightily shooting from the floor (1-of-9), composed herself each time she was at the line.
She attempted 19 free-throws and made 15 of them, but none bigger than her two game-clinching makes with seven seconds left to push the Hawks’ lead to two possessions.
“I can always rely on (Sims),” Martin said following her first win as head coach. “She does her job. If she’s not shooting well, she can help us in other ways. She’s a great player. I’m glad to have her.”
Sims finished with a game-high 17 points to go along with her seven rebounds and four steals.
As a team, the Hawks hit 22-of-34 attempts from the line. A much better percentage than their 8-of-33 shooting from the field.
The execution in that department is no surprise to Martin.
After each practice, the Hawks work on their free-throws and if one player misses, the team runs.
Despite the poor shooting effort by the Hawks, their defense suffocated the Cougars’ offense.
Utilizing a 1-3-1 full-court press and transitioning into a 3-2 half-court zone, the Hawks forced 25 turnovers and turned defense into offense.
“We want to run,” Martin said. “We condition all the time in practice for these situations. We didn’t play to the best of our abilities in the first game, but we’re in shape to get into a track meet.”
The Hawks’ letdown on both ends of the court occurred late in the third quarter. With Gila Ridge commanding a nine-point lead, the Cougars found a rhythm offensively behind point guard Xaviarre Garcia. The pint sized senior delivered a team-high 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field.
“We let them get back into the game with their own energy and I was nervous, but we were always ahead,” Martin said. We knew we were going to win, but didn’t know how we were going to win.”
They did so by slowing the pace down late with the lead and relying on the easy ones from the free-throw line.
Molly Fain added seven points, while role player Isabella DeCorse had six points and five rebounds.
In her first game as head coach, Martin led her Hawks to victory.
“The girls needed (the win) and I needed it,” she said.
Gila Ridge hosts Yuma High on Thursday and looks to continue their momentum.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.