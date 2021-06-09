The Yuma Union High School governing board approved Gila Ridge High School’s next head football coach Wednesday night.
Jessica Slaughter, who’s also the girls wrestling head coach, will become just the second full-time women’s head football coach in Arizona Interscholastic Association history. The first was Amy Arnold, who coached Arete Prep from 2010-2015. Slaughter is the first woman to become a head football coach in the YUHSD.
Slaughter takes over a program that has compiled a 16-2 record over the last two seasons, including the school’s first AIA semifinals appearance in 2019.
She replaces former head coach John Ellegood - the winningest head coach in Gila Ridge history - who took an administrative job in April at Yuma High.