Plans of making a run at state championships in soccer for at least four Yuma-area schools begin tonight, while another school is already playing a first-round game.
Tonight, Kofa High School’s boys team plays at Chandler in a 6A Conference state tournament play-in game.
Gila Ridge High School’s boys team, in the meantime, plays in Tucson at Desert View in a 5A play-in game.
On the girls’ side, Kofa plays in Mesa at Desert Ridge in another 6A play-in game, while Gila Ridge plays at Gilbert in a 5A play-in game.
All of those Yuma teams must win tonight in order to make it into the state championship bracket first round in their respective conferences.
Kofa’s boys enter their game ranked No. 19 after finishing the season 7-5. Chandler is ranked No. 14 with a 7-4-1 record.
Gila Ridge’s boys are ranked No. 24 in 5A with a 6-5-3 record. Desert View is ranked No. 9 with a 9-3 season mark.
Kofa’s girls, 9-1-2, are ranked No. 20 and Desert Ridge, 5-7, is ranked No. 13.
And Gila Ridge’s girls, 8-5, are ranked No. 22, and Gilbert, 7-4, is ranked No. 11.
All of the 6A and 5A boys and girls state tournaments begin with first-round games Saturday.
Yuma Catholic’s girls team, meanwhile, 9-3-1, opens 3A Conference State Championship Tournament bracket play tonight with a first-round game against Scottsdale Christian at Scottsdale. The Shamrocks are seeded 12th while Scottsdale Christian, 8-1, is seeded No. 5.
Yuma Catholic got into the first round by beating American Leadership Academy-Ironwood last week in a play-in game.
In boys soccer at the 6A level, two Yuma-area teams, San Luis, 11-0, and Cibola, 11-2, are already in the championship bracket and waiting to see who their opponents will be after tonight’s play-in games.
Seedings for the 6A boys tournament will be released today.
BOYS SOCCER
Phoenix Country Day 9, Yuma Catholic 1
PARADISE VALLEY – Yuma Catholic High School’s presence in the boys 3A Conference State Championship Soccer Tournament was short lived as the Shamrocks were embarrassed 9-1 by Phoenix Country Day here Tuesday afternoon in a first-round matchup.
The Eagles scored all nine of their goals in the first half.
“I don’t know what happened,” said a stunned Yuma Catholic Coach Ralph Evans.
“They were really fast and they played really really well. They passed the ball really well. It is what it is.”
Logan Rush scored the lone goal for the Shamrocks in the second half.
The Shamrocks’ boys won a play-in game last week to get into the tournament. They were seeded 14th and finished the season 6-5-2.
Phoenix-Country Day is seeded No. 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic 61, Kingman 39
KINGMAN – Yuma Catholic’s girls basketball team continued to build momentum for the upcoming 3A state tournament by beating Kingman 61-39 here Tuesday night.
It was the Shamrocks’ 10th straight win.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard. “We lost a lot from last year’s team, we battled injuries, but we just continued to grow as a team.
“The transformation of this team from the start of the year until now says a lot about their willingness to be coached and accept their roles on the team.
“Next is state.
Junior Reese Sellers led the Shamrock effort Tuesday night, scoring 21 points, handing out eight assists and totaling seven steals.
Freshman Amanda Wiley was good for 16 points, six rebounds and four assists while junior Rian Martinez had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.
The Shamrocks, now 13-4 and ranked 18th among the state’s 3A teams as of Monday, now wait for the state tournament seedings. The tournament opens Tuesday. There is no play-in round in 3A.
Gila Ridge 40, Apollo 31
Gila Ridge High School’s girls basketball team avenged an earlier loss in the season to Glendale-Apollo with a 40-31 win Tuesday night at Gila Ridge.
Back on Jan. 21, the Hawks dropped a 45-44 decision at Apollo.
“Now we’re waiting for the rankings (today),” said Gila Ridge Coach Lindsay Martin.
The Hawks finished the regular season 11-7 overall and 5-5 in 5A Northwest Region play.
Freshman Kayla McCarrell and sophomore Holly Binder led the way to Tuesday’s revenge win with 10 points apiece.
The 5A play-in round begins Thursday. Seedings will be announced today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Apollo 93, Gila Ridge 38
GLENDALE – Gila Ridge’s boys basketball team’s chances of a post-season playoff berth took a hit here Tuesday night after suffering a 93-38 loss to Apollo.
Peyton Smith scored 20 of the Hawks’ 38 points in the loss.
“We had a great season and it was a lot of fun,” said Gila Ridge Coach Joe Daily.
“We will see where our fate is with the playoffs but our boys should be proud of themselves. We went up against the best teams in Arizona and got the best out of each of our guys this season.”
The Hawks finished the regular season 13-16.
The 5A play-in round is scheduled Friday.
Yuma 68, Youngker 43
Yuma High School’s boys basketball team ended a four-game losing streak and at the same time finished the season on a winning note Tuesday night, stopping Buckeye-Youngker 68-42 inside The Palace at Prison Hill.
One week ago the Criminals lost 109-47 to the same team in Buckeye.
“These kids have always showed up, even when the odds were heavily stacked against them,” said Yuma Coach Curt Weber.
“I’m very proud of them!”
Senior Isaac Lopez led the way on Senior Night, pouring in 32 points. Another senior, Julian Goldsborough, had 10 rebounds.
Yuma finished the regular season 3-16 overall, 1-9 in 4A Southwest Region play.