Arizona Western Softball (29-29, 28-18) dropped a pair of games to Central Arizona (41-15, 37-9) in its final road games of the regular season on Tuesday afternoon in Coolidge, Ariz., losing game one 10-0 in five innings before falling 5-1 in game two.

The Lady Matadors were shutout in the opener and were held to four hits in the loss to the Vaqueras, falling behind early thanks to a five-run first inning for Central Arizona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you