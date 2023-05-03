Arizona Western Softball (29-29, 28-18) dropped a pair of games to Central Arizona (41-15, 37-9) in its final road games of the regular season on Tuesday afternoon in Coolidge, Ariz., losing game one 10-0 in five innings before falling 5-1 in game two.
The Lady Matadors were shutout in the opener and were held to four hits in the loss to the Vaqueras, falling behind early thanks to a five-run first inning for Central Arizona.
Jessie Garcia went 1-for-2 with a double while allowing just two earned runs in the loss, striking out three batters in one inning of work.
Central Arizona added two runs in the second and capped off its scoring with three runs in the third inning.
Mollie Forbes threw a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout while Summer Simpson allowed just two earned runs in three innings of work.
Tinley Schmidgall gave Arizona Western an early lead in game one, smashing a solo home run in the first inning to give the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Central Arizona went on to score five unanswered runs, scoring one in the second and then putting together a two-run inning in both the third and sixth innings to pull away.
Schmidgall finished the game 2-for-3 with the homer and Mackenzie Barney went 1-for-3 with a double in the loss.
Emily Gamboa allowed three earned runs in six innings in the start, striking out three batters, and was charged with the loss.