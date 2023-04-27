Arizona Western Softball (27-27, 26-1) extended its winning streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of Phoenix (42-10, 33-9) on Thursday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field, winning game one 5-4 before winning game two 9-8 in nine innings.

The Lady Matadors used a five-run first inning to take the opener 5-4, holding off a late Bears’ rally. Tinley Schmidgall got the scoring started with a single that drove in Valerie Joaquin before Jessie Garcia smacked a three-run homer. Jasmine Molina knocked in a run with a single, giving the Lady Matadors a 5-0 lead.

