The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Softball team (1-11) dropped a pair of games on the final day of the Chapman Automotive Great Western Shootout, losing to Southern Idaho 10-8 before falling to Utah State-Eastern, 9-8.

Southern Idaho used a big eight-run inning to come from behind and beat the Lady Matadors 10-8 late Saturday morning.

