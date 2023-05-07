Arizona Western Softball (31-29, 30-18) finished the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Mesa (26-28, 20-28) on Sophomore Day, winning game one 5-4 before taking the finale 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.

Tinley Schmidgall homered twice, including a walk-off homer, to help the Lady Matadors take game one 5-4.

