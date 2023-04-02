The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Softball team (14-24, 13-13) swept their second conference doubleheader of the season, doubling up GateWay (6-22, 6-22) 3-0 and 8-6 on Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.

Jessie Garcia tossed a complete game shutout in game one, holding the Geckos to just three hits and striking out six in the win.

