The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Softball team (14-24, 13-13) swept their second conference doubleheader of the season, doubling up GateWay (6-22, 6-22) 3-0 and 8-6 on Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
Jessie Garcia tossed a complete game shutout in game one, holding the Geckos to just three hits and striking out six in the win.
The Lady Matadors broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an error, allowing Abigail Ibarra, who doubled earlier in the inning, to score from second.
Ibarra finished the opener with two hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Two doubles in the fourth inning pushed the Lady Matadors lead to 2-0 on a double from Desiree Moran driving in MacKenzie Barney. Jessie Garcia helped her own cause in the sixth, blasting a solo homer to center.
Jessie Garcia and Barney each picked up three hits as the Lady Matadors fended off the Geckos 8-6 in game two.
GateWay jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first before Arizona Western scored the subsequent four runs. Mollie Forbes and GiGi Garcia put together back-to-back sacrifice flies in the second inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Moran gave the Lady Matadors a 3-2 lead with an RBI triple in the third inning and Jessie Garcia added the fourth run by driving in Moran with a single.
Jessie Garcia drove in the fifth run of the game with a single before GiGi Garcia smacked a two-run homer in the fifth inning to extend the Lady Matadors’ lead to 7-3.
GiGi Garcia finished the game 2-for-2 with the home run while Jessie Garcia was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in.
After GateWay scored three in the top of the sixth inning, Tinley Schmidgall got one of those runs back with an RBI double to push the lead to 8-6.
Barney finished the game a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
The Lady Matadors are back on the road on Tuesday, April 4, heading to Prescott, Ariz., to take on the Yavapai Roughriders in a doubleheader beginning at 11:00 am.