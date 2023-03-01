Arizona Western Softball (6-16, 5-5) played two one-run games in a doubleheader split with Pima (9-10, 6-4) losing game one 12-11 and winning the second game 7-6 on Tuesday afternoon in Tucson, Ariz., at Aztec Softball Field.
GiGi Garcia was a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in, in the Lady Matadors’ 12-11 loss in game one of the doubleheader.
Arizona Western got out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Pima went on to score five runs over the next two innings to grab a 5-4 lead.
The game went back and forth with the Lady Matadors taking a 6-5 lead in the top of the third inning. The team matched three-run frames in the fifth and Pima would not relinquish the lead as the Lady Matadors scored two runs in the top of the seventh, leaving the tying run on base.
Valerie Joaquin went 3-for-5 with a double and Mollie Forbes went 3-for-3 with a home run and four runs batted in. Sherlyn Molina also hit a home run and drove in four runs, going 2-for-4 in the loss.
Zamara Gutierrez allowed just one unearned run over 2.2 innings of relief in game two as the Lady Matadors came from behind, scoring five runs over the final two innings to pick up a 7-6 win.
GiGi Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Arizona Western trailed 5-2 entering the sixth inning when the Lady Matadors scored two runs in the sixth and added three more in the seventh inning to take the lead.
Pima scored a run on an error in the seventh but Gutierrez was able to get out of the jam with just one run allowed to preserve the win.
Desiree Moran picked up two hits including a home run while Tinley Schmidgall homered and drove in a pair of runs.