Arizona Western Softball (6-16, 5-5) played two one-run games in a doubleheader split with Pima (9-10, 6-4) losing game one 12-11 and winning the second game 7-6 on Tuesday afternoon in Tucson, Ariz., at Aztec Softball Field.

GiGi Garcia was a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in, in the Lady Matadors’ 12-11 loss in game one of the doubleheader.

