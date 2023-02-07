The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Softball team (2-12, 1-1) split a doubleheader with Chandler-Gilbert (1-6, 1-1) winning game one 13-0 in five innings and falling in game two 10-3 at Charlie Dine Softball Field on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Matadors sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning, jumping out a 2-0 lead thanks to a Tinley Schmidgall single and a throwing error on a Mollie Forbes’ fielder’s choice.
Jessie Garcia helped her own cause in the bottom of the second inning, slamming a three-run homer to left field, to extend the Lady Matadors’ lead to 5-0 on her second home run of the season.
MacKenzie Barney drove in the sixth run of the game for the Lady Matadors with a sacrifice fly before Valerie Joaquin knocked in a pair with a single. The Lady Matadors added five more runs in the fourth inning highlighted by an Abigail Ibarra two-run homer and a Desiree Moran two-run single.
Jessie Garcia tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just five hits over five innings and striking out four, earning the win. Joaquin, Moran, and Jessie Garcia all picked up three hits each in the win.
Arizona Western opened the scoring in game two of the doubleheader, scoring a run on Jessie Garcia’s sacrifice fly to give the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Chandler-Gilbert scored the next seven runs before Tinley Schmidgall singled in a run in the fifth inning. The Coyotes grabbed the run back in the sixth inning and scored two more in the seventh, beating the Lady Matadors 10-3.
Schmidgall went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the loss while MacKenzie Barney picked up a pair of hits.