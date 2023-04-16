Arizona Western Softball (22-26, 21-15) had its winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon, losing two games to Pima (27-16, 23-11) 16-4 in six innings and 6-5 in eight innings at Charlie Dine Softball Field

Tinley Schmidgall had two hits in the 16-4 game one loss, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored as the Lady Matadors saw their 10-game win streak come to an end.

