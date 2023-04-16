Arizona Western Softball (22-26, 21-15) had its winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon, losing two games to Pima (27-16, 23-11) 16-4 in six innings and 6-5 in eight innings at Charlie Dine Softball Field
Tinley Schmidgall had two hits in the 16-4 game one loss, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored as the Lady Matadors saw their 10-game win streak come to an end.
Pima used a big eight-run fifth inning to pull away after scoring three runs in each of the first and third innings.
Arizona Western got on the board in the third inning thanks to a Desiree Moran home run and added another in the fourth inning thanks to a Valerie Joaquin RBI single. Abigail Ibarra smashed a two-run home in the fifth inning.
Ibarra finished game two with three hits, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in a Lady Matadors’ 6-5 loss in extra innings.
After Pima scored a run in the second inning, Mollie Forbes got the Lady Matadors on the board with a sacrifice fly in the second inning before scoring three runs in the third inning, two of which came in to score on a Schmidgall single.
The Aztecs went on to score two in the fourth inning and one in the sixth to tie the game before taking the lead with two runs in the eighth.
Pima held the Lady Matadors off the board until the eighth inning when Emily Gamboa drove in a run to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Schmidgall finished the game with three hits as well, going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in in the game-two loss.
The Lady Matadors hit the road on Tuesday, April 18, heading to Glendale to take on the Gauchos in an ACCAC doubleheader beginning at 1:00 pm.