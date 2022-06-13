The Somerton Cal Ripken League is molding winners on the baseball diamond.
Earlier this month, the league's 10-and-under and 12-and-under teams won the state championship in Scottsdale. For the 10U squad, the players from that team also won the state title last year as 9U competitors.
For their efforts, those two teams will advance to the regional baseball tournament which will be played July 17-23 in Rohnert Park, California. Additionally, the league's 8U and 9U teams also qualified for the regional tournament as runners up at the statewide level. The Somerton Cal Ripken League sent a total of six teams to compete at state.
If one of the four teams wins the regional tournament, they would advance to the Little League Baseball World Series, which is slated to take place in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania in August.
Meanwhile, Samantha Aguayo helps to oversee the youth baseball movement in Yuma. She currently serves as the Yuma Baseball Academy administrator, director of the Somerton Baseball League and vice president of the Somerton Cal Ripken League. She reveals that constructing the roster for the four region qualifiers was a collaborative effort between the YBA and Somerton organizations.
"There is a huge presence for baseball because so many kids play here," Aguayo tells The Yuma Sun. "Players from the Yuma Baseball Academy and Somerton have basically joined forces to play in the Cal Ripken League. With the help of Yuma Baseball Academy administrator Daniel Ruiz, we drafted a proposal with the City of Somerton to bring baseball back to that community. There had not been any baseball in that city for at least three years."
According to Aguayo, the Cal Ripken League consists of 15 teams of 12-15 players per team. About 77 of the league's players are from Somerton and roughly 100 come from Yuma and the surrounding areas. The league plays its home games at Joe Munoz Field and Joe Cardenas Field.
For the players on this year's 10U team in particular, returning to regional competition has been their mission since the very outset of the season. After winning the state title a year ago as 9U players, they were eliminated in regionals in Price, Utah. Following the initial disappointment, coach Ruiz made his club promise that they would be back in regionals the following year. As it turned out, the team held true on its promise.
"The amount of work, hours, tears and sleepless nights both the coach and administrator went through were well worth the smiles and tears of joy shown on that field," Aguayo added.