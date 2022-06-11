They may not put Somerton on the map.
But a 10-and-under baseball team from that South Yuma County community will certainly get a chance to put a gold star next to it when they compete in the upcoming Cal Ripken Baseball Southwest Regional Tournament in July in Rohnert Park, Calif.
The Somerton Cal Ripken League team qualified for the regional by winning the Arizona Cal Ripken State Tournament championship on the weekend of June 4-5 in Scottsdale.
It was the second straight state title for the Somerton team, and this will be its second straight trip to the regionals.
The team is now looking for assistance in getting to the regional tournament, scheduled July 18 through July 23 in Rohnert Park, outside San Francisco.
YBSA (Yuma Baseball and Softball Academy) is a 501©(3) so any donations are tax deductible.
For more information please contact Sam Aguayo at samanthal31@aol.com or (928) 750-7598.