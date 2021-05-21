Don’t let the sophomore classification fool you.
Gila Ridge’s Kenzie Nakasawa is a phenom.
In her first full-season as a Hawk, the shortstop became one of the most feared players in town.
With her .621 batting average and sensational glove in the infield, Nakasawa earned the 2020-21 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Softball Player of the Year.
Despite her stellar season, Nakasawa was caught off guard when Gila Ridge head coach Courtney Reed delivered her the news.
“I was really shocked,” Nakasawa said. “I didn’t even believe (Reed) when she told me. I had to ask her to repeat herself...I was very excited.”
Nearly 56% of Nakasawa’s hits this year were for extra bases. She also clobbered a team-high six home runs and led the Hawks to the 5A state playoffs in the school’s first season in the conference.
And in 13 of 17 games, she tallied an extra base knock. Her presence in the box provided apprehensive pitchers.
“I have a very ‘go-get it’ mentality (when hitting),” she said. “I try not to think too much and just put the ball in play while staying calm at the same time.”
It’s not often a leadoff hitter possesses the power Nakasawa has and with a .667 on-base percentage, she often found herself in scoring position. She led the Hawks with 33 runs, while also delivering a team-high 29 RBIs on 36 hits.
“It puts a lot of pressure on the (opposing) pitcher,” Reed said. “You might be able to pitch around her, but she’s going to get a piece of something.”
With Nakasawa’s freshman season ending early due to COVID halting spring sports a season ago, the now sophomore hadn't registered a lot of varsity level innings.
Knowing her season could be cut short with the pandemic still affecting sports across the country this spring, her mentality kept her motivated each day.
“Just having the idea of the season possibly ending at any moment, I had to take advantage of the opportunity I had and leave everything on the field,” Nakasawa said.
Despite the lack of games as a freshman, Nakasawa displayed her raw skillset, giving Reed the impression she’d translate that into a strong sophomore campaign.
“We knew she’d come in hot,” Reed said. “When stepping on the field, she attacks everything offensively and defensively. We expected big things for her this year.”
The sophomore delivered.
Not only did she provide an imposing presence in the batters box, Nakasawa’s glove was just as terrific. She delivered 42 putouts, two assists and turned four double plays.
“Anything that’s hit in the five-six hole or right at her, it’s going to be an out,” Reed said. “She’s got crazy range and a great arm. She’s automatic.”
Nakasawa’s attention this offseason is to polish her game and become a more complete hitter.
All six of her home runs were to the left part of the park. She’s focused on hitting the ball the other way.
“I want to hit one out to right field,” she said.
She’s a part of a travel ball club and will compete in multiple tournaments this summer and fall.
And Reed is certainly glad she has Nakasawa for not just one, but two more seasons.
“I’m completely ecstatic,” she said.