A mix of veterans and newcomers are aiming to bring the Antelope Rams back into the 2A state playoff picture.
Head coach Gary Mauldin enters his ninth season at the helm and it was tough for him to contain his emotions as he discusses the kick off of game week on Monday, especially since his team only participated in three games a season ago.
“(We’re all) very excited,” he said. “We’re finally going to get after someone else. Our tempo was very upbeat today...Football’s in the air. It’s great.”
Mauldin is relying on seniors Johnathan Whitley and Jose Soto to be the anchors of the team.
Whitley, who’s a first-year starting quarterback, has continued to make strides throughout the offseason and believes his offense is ready to go against Highland Prep Friday night.
“We have a lot of speed,” the senior said. “Our mesh points are starting to come together...We’ll be ready.”
Interestingly enough, Whitley is also a defensive back. He’s garnered ample experience in the Rams’ secondary. Transitioning to a new position – especially the quarterback spot – can be a difficult task, but the senior believes playing defensive back might alleviate some of the growing pains offensively.
“It does help because you can learn the tendencies of the (defensive backs) and pick up on what they’re going to do,” he said. “It definitely has helped.”
Maudlin has noticed Whitley’s leadership qualities as the signal-caller throughout the offseason and acknowledged his 6-foot-3 frame will allow him to find his open targets in the Rams’ RPO-style offense. However, Maudlin didn’t realize Whitley’s experience on the defensive side of the ball might make his role at quarterback a bit easier in the early going.
“That’s an excellent point,” he said. “Downfall is you do have your QB going both ways...but he can pick up a lot of tendencies, even from the opposing quarterback.”
Mualdin noted his staff positioned former wide receiver Miguel Carillo and Ivan Lopez in the backfield to bring more speed in the run game.
Defensively, senior defensive tackle Soto is ready to maintain his spot as one of the best interior lineman in 2A football. As a sophomore – the last time Antelope played a full season – Soto registered 10 sacks and has been a two-time Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region defensive player. Following a shortened 2020 year, he’s itching to get back sacking the opposing quarterback.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I can’t wait...We have a really good team.”
Soto’s presence in the middle of the line will only generate more opportunities for his teammates to make plays.
“I imagine he’s going to draw a ton of double teams,” Mauldin said. “That’s going to allow our middle linebacker Steven Castro to come up and make some plays...Four-year starter Martin Hernandez (is also going to get his chances).”
But the strength of this Rams’ defense may be in the secondary.
Mauldin believes his unit may be one of the best defensive back groups in 2A.
Antelope’s has had 12 practices leading up to game week. Mauldin and his staff have noticed plenty of improvement, but he’s vying for his guys to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season if they want to make the postseason for the second time in two years.
“We just want to keep getting better each day,” he said. “We ask them to get one degree better. We use the analogy, ‘At 212 degrees, boiling water can power a steam-engine’. It doesn’t sound like much, but we have to be better.”