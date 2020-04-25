‘Boy, the way Glenn Miller played, songs that made the hit parade, guys like us they had it made, those were the days.” Archie and Edith Bunker used to sing to the audience each week in “All in The Family.” Those were days alright, today we miss our sports terribly. I decided to go back in time and look at some athletes that went to Hollywood and did well as actors.
First and foremost, I’m sure I’m going to miss some of your favorites, but oh well. Secondly, I’m going to talk about actors that had careers. No cameo performances like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in “Airplane” or Andre the Giant in “Princess Bride.” I have to stop and tell you I flew on the same flight and sat next to Andre the Giant. Yes he was 7’4”, yes he weighed 450 pounds, yes you could put a silver dollar through his ring and yes he scared the heck out of me.
Let’s start back in the day when swimmers turned actors. Johnny Weissmuller (5 Olympic golds) starred in eleven Tarzan movies. Buster Crabbe (1 Olympic gold) Tarzan and Flash Gordon and the beautiful Esther Williams (3-time National Champ) graced the screen that always featured swimming.
The greatest actor who was also an athlete was Marion Morrison. Oh, I forgot to tell you that this former USC tackle changed his name to John Wayne. An American institution, I needn’t say more.
The greatest athlete that became an actor was Jim Brown. Voted the greatest football player ever, Brown was also considered the greatest lacrosse player ever and he managed to average 13 points a game for the Syracuse basketball team. The “Dirty Dozen” highlighted a long career in the movies.
The list goes on, Carl Weathers (Oakland Raiders) in Happy Gilmore and Rocky. Burt Reynolds (Florida State, running back) was in dozens of popular movies. Merlin Olsen (All-Pro LA Rams) casted in Little House on the Prairie and Father Murphy. Ed Marinaro (runner-up in the Heisman) in Hill Street Blues. One of my favorites Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill) in Married With Children (Youngstown State DE, drafted by the Steelers). Fred Dryer (LA Rams DE) in Hunter. Tommy Lee Jones (Harvard offensive tackle) was a mega Hollywood star. Some of you may be saying, “What about Kevin Costner (Field of Dreams)?” Kevin is a fine actor, but unfortunately he got cut in tryouts for baseball at Cal State Fullerton.
Robert Redford (University of Colorado baseball), not only did he do a fine job in “The Natural”, but made women swoon for decades. Today’s most popular athlete turned actor is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Miami linebacker). Besides saving professional wrestling, “The Rock” is a record beater at the box office with a string of hits.
Since I’m writing this column, I saved my three favorite athletes turned actors for last.
Mark Harmon (UCLA football) has been a TV and movie star for years (NCIS). I admired him because he was the son of a national star. His father Tom, was a Heisman winner. Mark quietly guided UCLA to a 17-5 record when he started for the Bruins. I watched him run the option and saw the hits he took and never complained. My favorite Harmon acting was the movie “Summer School”.
Tom Selleck (USC basketball) a true star in both TV and the movies. There is not much Selleck has done that I haven’t watched. I admired him because he did his own athletic scenes on TV and the movies. In Magnum, P.I., he did all the water sports, tennis and volleyball shots.
At 47, he did “Mr. Baseball” and looked like the real thing.
Best for last, no doubt my all-time hero. His career at Eureka College as a football player was not the greatest, but what he did after towers over all the athletes I’ve mentioned combined. He got a job as a sportscaster, which eventually led him to the movies. Who else could use the phrase, “Win one for the Gipper” as President of the United States? Ronald Reagan was George Gipp in the movie Knute Rockne and the All-American. This athlete turned actor elected President was pretty popular to Americans. Do you know of a President that can win 49 out of 50 states in an election?
Hope you enjoyed this column, I know we all miss live sports, be patient, especially me.
