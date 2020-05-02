Shame on me! For the past month or so I have tried to entertain readers with coaching stories, famous athletes and a few blasts from the past.But who did I fail to neglect and write about in these difficult times? The girls and boys of Yuma that have had seasons end.
I can’t imagine the disappointment that comes with the announcement that “all your spring sports are canceled, there will be no games.” For us older folks, it was like “that’s what I expected.” But you see that’s easy for us to say. Our playing careers are over, for most its watch, listen and read, and try to get that forty-five minute walk in.
But for kids, this situation has been a nightmare. How many senior boys and girls will end their careers in Yuma with no baseball, softball, tennis, track and golf?
“I practiced and played hard for three years. I was hoping some college might look at me my senior year.”
“We had a great team coming up, one that might go far at state.”
“We started playing baseball together in T-ball, all my buddies wanted to end our career together.”
When you get older it’s easy to dismiss a season. Heck most of us have seen sixty seasons go by, but not a kid, he or she is focused on today, now. Do you know how many kids have told me, “If it weren’t for sports, I wouldn’t be in school.” Any one that’s been around high school athletics can nod their heads.
What scares me for kids is, how will we come back?
“Coach are we going to play football in the fall?”
“Are there places that won’t let kids tackle and sweat on each other?’
“Are they going to try and ban people playing in a hot gym?”
“Are we going to have to sanitize ourselves after each quarter?”
You might think these are stupid questions, but believe me when a teenager questions you about a subject they’re interested in – the range goes from intelligent to ridiculous. You have to try and answer everything.
Sometimes their logic is precise, “But, coach, they arrested a man for walking alone on a beach, how could twenty-two bodies together be allowed to play football in a couple of months?”
“I bet the volleyball players are all going to have to wear masks in the gym,” and the team wiseguy says, “everybody can have masks with team mascots on them.”
Will the media, Twitter, Facebook and five other means of modern communication try to scare our young people? I don’t know because I can only answer my phone and barely text. Kids live in a different world and are influenced and bombarded from ten different directions.
My worse nightmare for kids in this country is – will high school football, volleyball and basketball become political football, volleyball and basketball? I’m not smart enough to answer that. I do know that the future of our nation rests in the hands of our youth.
Again, I apologize to the Yuma kids that have missed out on great experiences. My hope is that everything will return to normal. I want you to be back on the gridiron, basketball floor and soccer field as soon as possible. You are resilient, you are determined and you do love sports. My parting advice to Yuma athletes is twofold. Don’t be frightened by misinformation, check it out yourselves. And finally, “This too will come to pass.” Good luck athletes, you are in our prayers.
Contact John at jbcoachescorner@gmail.com. To read past articles from Coaches Corner, visit John’s blog at www.jbcoachescorner.com.