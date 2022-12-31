These stories might not have cracked the Top 10, but were still notable events in 2022.
Kofa football faces coaching dilemma
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
These stories might not have cracked the Top 10, but were still notable events in 2022.
Kofa football faces coaching dilemma
Two weeks before Kofa High School was scheduled to play its first game of the 2022 varsity football season, the Kings’ head coach, Alfonzo Brown, resigned for undisclosed reasons. Brown was replacing Karl Pope who served as head coach in 2021 and 2020.
At the end of August, Kofa announced that Pablo Cota Pablo Cota, an assistant on the Kofa staff, was being recommended to the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board as the new head coach. The board approved the recommendation at its meeting on Sept. 14.
In the meantime the Kings, who started the season with a 35-game losing streak, played their first two games without an official head coach.
Kofa finished the season 1-9, ending its losing streak with a win over Phoenix-Alhambra in Cota’s third game as head coach.
Yuma High honors Curley Culp
Yuma High School re-named its football stadium during a special ceremony at halftime of the Criminals’ final game of the 2022 season on Oct. 28. The stadium is now designated Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Doan Field, in honor of the National Football League Hall of Famer who played his high school football at Yuma High.
Sadly Culp, who could not attend the ceremony, passed away Nov. 27, 2022.
Kofa’s Leon retirers
After 19 seasons, Kofa High School varsity baseball coach Richy Leon decided it was time to step away from the game he loved following the 2022 season.
At the time he was the longest tenured varsity coach in the Yuma area.
In 19 seasons his teams won 221 games and made six trips to the state tournament.
AWC “legend” passes away
The Yuma community mourned the passing of long-time Arizona Western College basketball coach Jim “Legend” Amick.
The coach who spent over 30 years at the helm of the Matadors’ program died Feb. 6, and family, friends, coaches and former players gathered Feb. 25 to pay tribute to the coach who was also known as “Coach A,” and “The Wizard.”
Sidewinders softball has milestone season
San Luis High School’s varsity softball program wrapped up its first winning season in program history during the 2022 campaign.
The Sidewinders finished the season with a 9-8 record that included four shutout victories, and qualified to the play-in round of the postseason.
Antelope has a coach,
then doesn’t
Three games into the 2022 football season Antelope High School’s football program found itself without a head coach.
Doug South, the Rams’ first-year head coach, stepped down before the Rams’ fourth game of the season, “citing personal and health reasons,” said Antelope Athletic Director Rocky Jaime.
South replaced Gary Mauldin, who stepped down following the 2021 season.
Jaime assumed the head coaching duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. The Rams finished 2-7.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.