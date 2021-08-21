Local gambling aficionados will no longer have to drive to Las Vegas to bet on the Arizona Cardinals or Phoenix Suns.
The five-hour trek north will no longer be needed, with Paradise Casino officially welcoming sports betting and Las Vegas-style table games. Start doing your homework, because kiosks to place sports bets will potentially begin Sept. 9 – the opening night of the NFL season.
“Following the governor’s direction, we are very much hoping that we get live action going before the start of football season,” said Kyle Gawthorp, Executive Director of Marketing and Resort Operations at Quechan Casino Resort and Paradise Casino.
In some people’s eyes, there are two different start dates for football season as college football begins Sept. 2, while the NFL doesn’t kick off until Sept. 9. Right now, Gawthorp said the “timeline for the start of football season” will be the start of the NFL season.
“We’re optimistic (on the start date),” he said. “As far as the exact start date, we have some things to work out, but we are very very optimistic that it’ll start before the football season.”
The opportunity to place wagers on sporting events continues to grow as now over two dozen states allow for gambling on sports.
Sixteen tribes applied for the opportunity to offer a sportsbook and Vegas-style table games. But Arizona allocated only 10 tribe locations to receive these new benefits. Paradise Casino was fortunate enough to be one of the selections.
“We were lucky to be a part of the process,” Gawthorp said. “I just know we were engaged when it became a possibility that the compact was approved to include sports betting and Las Vegas-style table games. Then, we patiently waited to see if our consideration for the sportsbook was approved, and it was.”
UnitBet, who has a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and other sports franchises, is Paradise Casino’s partner for the incoming sportsbook.
“We’re excited about that relationship and what that’s going to bring to the table,” Gawthorp said.
Paradise Casino is beginning a new $3 million project for the sportsbook. Current renderings show seating areas, kiosks to place bets, televisions and the Vegas-style tracker that displays betting lines and scores.
The sportsbook and table games area will be located in the casino’s old Bingo Room with an estimated completion date around mid-December.
“Our goal is to complete it by Christmas,” Gawthorp said. “And definitely before the NFL playoffs begin.”
In the meantime, visitors will be able to place sports bets at kiosks in Sharky’s Lounge.
Paradise Casino will be the nearest sportsbook available for Yumans. Phoenix is constructing multiple locations for sports betting, but the location in Yuma will attract residents – not just here in town – but throughout Southern California.
“We will have the closest sportsbook and Las Vegas-style table games all the way to Riverside (Calif.) from a geographical standpoint,” Gawthorp said.
While Paradise Casino will have sports betting in-house, it is unclear whether the casino will be able to offer online betting through an app or website. And in the gaming industry, mobile betting provides tremendous revenue.
“There’s a separate licensing process involving (online betting) independent of the brick and mortar,” Gawthorp said. “We have applied for an online application as well, and we are anxiously awaiting that announcement.”
Gawthorp added the anticipated date to hear back regarding mobile gaming is Aug. 27.
“If that’s the case, yes, we will be able to allow mobile gaming as well,” he said.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.