Outdoorsmen and women who have hunt plans fairly soon (as well as other outdoor recreationists) are advised that due to lack of monsoon precipitation and key criteria being met for restrictions, the Coconino and Kaibab national forests have already begun stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions. The goal of the fire restrictions is to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires. If your hunt plans are in either Coconino or Kaibab national forests, you’d best check everything out to be sure your hunt can still take place.
Under the restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site (some sites may be closed, so make sure to check the status of your destination before heading out). Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest lands.
Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. With no significant moisture predicted in the long-term forecast, additional restrictions may be applied at any time conditions warrant, which could include stage 2 fire restrictions and additional closure areas as needed.
Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include things such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant, and an explanation of the different stages of fire restrictions and what is typically prohibited during those stages can be found online at tinyurl.com/firestagesexplained. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until forests receive significant precipitation, at which time they will be rescinded.
The Kaibab National Forest will also temporarily close the Bill Williams Mountain watershed just southwest of the city of Williams due to the area’s susceptibility to uncharacteristically severe wildfire and post-wildfire flooding that could result. There will be a modified boundary of this closure area on the south side of the mountain, reducing the southern closure boundary from Forest Road 108 north to Forest Road 122.
According to a news release, forest officials remind visitors that having a campfire at a national forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that can carry a mandatory appearance in federal court. Visitors should use extra caution when recreating on all public lands during fire season.
Additional fire restrictions on public lands in Arizona can be found online at azgfd.gov/news.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• An important notice: The Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 14th annual Mike Mitchell Dove Hunter’s barbecue has been canceled. The club cannot take chances of anyone being exposed to COVID-19 health issues. However, raffle options are available.
Even though this great event has been canceled, the club has a number of great raffles to take advantage of online. To check out current options, go to yvrgc.org. This is a great opportunity to try your hand at winning some really good outdoor camping trips and merchandise chosen with the outdoors enthusiasts in mind.
• Early dove season: Getting to hunt for mourning and white-wing doves is a boost for us all beginning with the Sept. 1 opener. The early season ends Sept. 15. There are a couple of super events to get in on to keep us busy:
• Preseason shoot at Adair Park: Hunters can get in some much-needed and enjoyable practice at the preseason shoot beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 30 at the Adair Park shooting range facility approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma on Highway 95. It’s the first range on the right after the Adair Range road sign, on the west side of the highway. The event is hosted by the Yuma Trap and Skeet Club. Hearing and eye protection are required for all shooters. Cost is $5 for each match; the winner takes $15 cash. Matches will be shot until they can’t get a full squad. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622 if you have questions. Proceeds from the shoot will benefit the Youth Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP).
• Free Clint Curry Memorial Youth Dove Hunt: Hosted by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, the hunt will still take place at the Moore Farm (as in the past) in Dome Valley beginning at 5 a.m. Sept. 5 with sign-in and a safety meeting for those wishing to hunt. Mentors will be on-site to assist the youngsters and parents, and Game and Fish personnel will also be on-site. All youth hunters ages 10 to 16 who can safely handle a shotgun and be accompanied by a parent or other responsible adult are welcome. All youth hunters 10 years of age and older must have a valid Arizona hunting license and preregister at register-ed.com/events/view/160756. Driving directions: In Dome Valley, it’s the intersection of Avenue 18E and County 6th Street, head west .7 mile to check-in location. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lunch will not be provided; however, youngsters will be treated to a free raffle when the hunt is done, thanks to some really great items donated by sponsors Vortex and Sprague’s Sports who partnered in support of the youth programs. For more information, call Clint Curry Jr. at 928-928-5178 or visit clydecurry@rocketmail.com; or call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143.
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club will also conduct the annual Jim Breck Memorial Dove Derby Sept. 7 with Bill Roosma (928-503-6392) chairing the event. Refer to all Center for Disease Control guidelines before planning to attend any upcoming event. This event is always the first Monday in September. It is for members only, with a lot of great prizes and free raffles for those attending. If you’re not a member but might be interesting, pay your membership fee to Becky Pope (email her at maybhunting@gmail.com) or call 928-502-0121 before Aug. 31. Free entry for youth class 15 and under when accompanied by an adult. Male and female entry fee is $5. Shooting honor system will be followed, with only 25 shells allowed. The objective is one limit of 15 doves, reporting on time, and the fewest shells used (15 mourning, or 10 white wing and five mourning). Summary of rules: 1 limit plus time reporting in plus fewest shells used equals winner. Hunters’ choice of hunting location. New meeting location this year with rendezvous at the Yuma Mounted Posse Grounds on South Avenue A on East County 14th. Watch for the sign on the right side of Avenue A. Meeting time is 8 to 10 a.m with “drop dead” check-in and bird count at 9 a.m. sharp. Bottled water will be available at the event. (Sorry, no lunch this year). No seating available, so bring along your own chair if you would like to sit down and take a break after your morning hunt. Must be signed up by 5 p.m. Sept. 1, and entry fee must be paid. No late entries will be accepted.
A sign-up sheet will be available at The Hideaway until 5 p.m. Sept. 1. The Hideaway is located at 2585 E. 16th St., Suite B or call Edgar at 928-783-0010 for directions.
If any other outdoors organization has events they’d like to have included in the Yuma Outdoors column, just give me a holler, and I’ll get it done.
FISH TIP
For a share of fishing fun, go after the bluegill. They are a lot of fun to catch and mighty good eating to boot.
Prime water for big bluegill must have plenty of shoreline vegetation to provide them with both cover and food. Bigger bluegill migrate in and out of the vegetation feeding areas, usually in the morning and in the evening, along with established routes like drop-off ledges and weedy points, boat docks and bridge piling areas, and all prime gathering areas. Weed beds with a clear water ceiling of several feet are also productive, while larger bluegill will be found in deep water near vegetation or close to sunken brush piles and tree stumps.
The first 20 feet out into deeper water from the edge of reeds, cattails, lily pads and sunken weed beds also bring good results. Remember that tree stumps and other timber supplies cover for the bluegill, and there is food from plants growing around the underwater structure.
Bluegill are great for kids to work with while learning how to fish – think about that when you get ready to go fishing. Take a youngster along with you and help them learn the how’s and wherefore’s – they will succeed in continuing the tradition of fishing when we are no longer here to do it.
An important factor in fishing for bigger bluegill is to work your bait, lure or fly slowly. If that doesn’t work, go even slower – the slowest possible is most times the best. While worms are thought to be the best, remember that bluegill have small mouths and will merely pluck at bigger bait. Use just a bit of worm like a small, active, red worm. Meal worms, dellies, crickets, small grasshoppers are all good. Bluegill also strike on small topwater poppers, mini jigs (1/32 or 1/16 ounce). Light tackle makes for the most fun, as a strike can be the slightest of twitches. Small hooks such as size 10, 12 or 14 are best, or try a fly hook for bait for better penetration.
The best way to present the bait to a bluegill is to get it to the fish without additional weight. If this can’t be done, use the lightest sliding sinker (1/32 ounce), put it above a small black size 12 swivel, then add a leader about 12 inches long. Let the rig go all the way to the bottom, then slip a bit of line off a bit, keeping the line tight enough to feel a strike but loose enough to let the sinker sit on the bottom. If there’s no immediate strike, try lifting your rod a bit to bounce the lead off the bottom. This jiggling action might attract the fish.
We tend to overharvest bluegill the same as we do bass in our quest for bigger fish, so if our goal is a population of jumbo bluegill, then the larger fish must be protected by the same “catch and release” as we do for bass – let those bigger bluegill go to flourish and propagate the species.
If your choice is to fish for crappie, use a very light line and an ultralight pole with a very slow presentation. Minnows or a curly tailed jig in chartreuse is good. After casting the line, try letting the jig sit still for a count of four or five, then give the line one or two small twitches. If crappie aren’t hanging off structure in 10-15 feet of water, go deeper and try jigging a mini-spoon (this might work for bass as well). More about crappie and drift fishing next time.
FISHING CLUBS
• Still no updates for current fishing tournaments other than The Hideaway.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters (who are already members of this club) for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them if they go fishing to get an early start for school to be in session again.
• The Hideaway Bait & Tackle tournaments: The latest tournament in progress at the Hideaway is the August tournament “Big Fish Takes All” that began Aug. 1. Give the shop a call at 928-783-0010 or stop by to see if you can still sign up for this one, even though it already started. If that doesn’t work, call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453 with questions. You might also ask him about the Bordertown Bait Shop while you have him on the phone.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Stanley Gourley reports two new schedules for shooting sports will hopefully begin soon. The first is for the last shoot of the 2019-20 training year as we did not get the opportunity to have a last day of competition and awards. And, that can only happen if the state and University of Arizona restrictions are lifted, TBD. Gourley’s new contact phone number is 928-388-8995. I have the schedule that appeared in my column in case you would like a copy, or call Gourley if you have questions. I’ll include the full schedule again in this column just before September. In the meantime, if you’re interested in shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to be eligible for the season coming up.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Summer shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. It’s recommended members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfectant voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water are available. Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close the facility again. Keep checking in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304. Also, take advantage of the Aug. 30 preseason shoot to begin at 7 a.m. at Adair Park trap and skeet range.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) are not shooting until further notice. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for information.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over until fall, but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday (summer hours), with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
