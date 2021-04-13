No. 13 Cibola softball was giving No. 4 Shadow Ridge all they could handle through four innings of play.
That was until the Stallions (7-1 AIA) capitalized on several Raiders defensive blunders in the fifth to break open the game en route to a 10-4 victory Tuesday afternoon.
With one-out and two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, Shadow Ridge’s J’kai’a Graves dropped a bunt down the third base line. And the Stallions were flying home – both runners.
Cibola pitcher Alanie Ornelas raced toward the ball, and instead of flipping the ball home, she turned and fired a late throw to first. Shadow Ridge’s Paige White, who was on second base, also galloped home to plate two runs on a bunt single.
“I told (our team) after the game that the game got a little fast right there for them,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said. “(Shadow Ridge) was very aggressive on the bases.”
Hannah Lindsay and Allison Lindsay then added RBI singles in the ensuing at-bats to push the Stallions’ lead to 6-2.
“We were in the game until that happened,” Baumann said. “
The swing of momentum eventually propelled the fourth-ranked Stallions to a win after the Raiders – in a tied game – went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth.
Cibola had runners on first and second with no outs, but Shadow Ridge’s pitcher Morgan Greene did what she does best and that was strike out the next two hitters before Ornelas lined out to second to end the inning. Greene finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts for Shadow Ridge.
“This game could have been different if some of these shots would have been one-foot foot to the left, or one-foot to the right,” Baumann said. “We hit a lot of hard balls and I was pleased with that...We also left a ton of runners (on base). We had opportunities. We were right there in the game.”
Despite the Stallions building a four-run lead, the Raiders didn’t go down quietly at the plate.
After a two-out walk in the fifth, Mischa Mathews belted a ground-rule double over the left center wall. A Raider would score three pitches later via an error by the catcher.
And in the sixth, Delanie Ott roped a leadoff double. She’d eventually score two batters later on an RBI single provided by Elysa Moreno.
“You work on the bad things and take the good things, and one today is we never gave up,” Baumann said. “We kept going and that was a good sign to always give it all and play to the last out.”
But the 6-4 deficit would be the closest the Raiders would get.
Shadow Ridge’s leadoff hitter Paige White connected on a 1-2 pitch that she walloped to deep left field for a home run to start the game and essentially belted the same pitch to start the seventh inning.
The Stallions plated a total of four more runs in their final at-bat to pull away from the Raiders.
“(Shadow Ridge) is a good team,” Baumann noted.
Cibola will look to get back on track Wednesday in a doubleheader against Maricopa.
