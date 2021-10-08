YUMA – A showdown between the top two statistical passing quarterbacks in the state occurred at Ricky Gwynn Stadium Friday night.
Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth entered as Arizona’s high school leader in passing yards, while Chino Valley’s Jayden Smith sat in second place.
But it was all Yuma Catholic in its 63-0 beating over Chino Valley.
Stallworth tossed for 535 yards and eight touchdowns, while Smith failed to register 100 total yards of offense.
“We got the ball to 10 different receivers,” head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We were able to spread the wealth … The offensive line did a really good job.”
Austin Rush led the way with seven catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. In all, six different receivers were on the receiving end of Stallworth’s eight total scores. Mario Martinez, Luke Stallworth, Jarred Marquez, Justin Erath and Dion Quintana all had touchdown receptions.
“The good thing is all of this happened in the first two quarters,” Stallworth said about rotating in a plethora of receivers.
And defensively, the Shamrocks pitched their fifth shutout this season – tying a school-record for most shutouts in a season.
“The defense came up big tonight,” Stallworth said. “They might have gotten just one true first down against our first-string defense.”
Chino Valley’s Smith is a dual-threat quarterback and the Shamrocks’ defense suffocated him all night.
“I don’t know his stat line, but I bet he didn’t have 100 (total yards),” Stallworth said. “Our defense shut him down. (Chino Valley) never sniffed the endzone. Our kids were just on it. I don’t think Chino Valley has seen a secondary like ours. Our secondary came up big.”
The Yuma Catholic defense forced four turnovers. Austin Rush and DJ Sakay recorded interceptions in the blowout victory.
Now, YC turns its attention to No. 3 River Valley – a potential playoff matchup. The Shamrocks hit the road next week and need a resume-building victory.