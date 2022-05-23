On Monday evening, the Yuma Civic Center played host to the All-Region Team Sports Awards Banquet. It is an annual event designed to recognize the top performing high school athletes and head coaches of the region for varsity sports of the fall, winter and spring seasons.
Yuma Catholic football head coach Rhett Stallworth was the recipient of the Yuma Sun Coach of the Year Award. In 2021, Stallworth took the Shamrocks to the 3A State Championship Game. It was the second year in a row that YC had played for a state title. The Shamrocks finished 12-2 overall after going 9-1 in the regular season and winning the 3A West Region Championship.
The sixth time in his career that he has been named coach of the year, Stallworth beat out fellow nominees Anthony Gerg, head girls basketball coach of Cibola, Jesus Rojas, head boys soccer coach at San Luis, Judd Thrower, head baseball coach at Yuma Catholic and Jeff Welsing, head wrestling coach also at YC.
Afterward, Stallworth expressed his gratitude after being named coach of the year for the sixth time.
“This is really a testament to the players and coaches we have on the staff,” Stallworth told The Yuma Sun. “They all work year round at this and we have a have a team-first approach. It’s really a family atmosphere and I am so happy to be a part of it.”
Meanwhile, one of Stallworth’s players was recognized at the Male Athlete of the Year. YC senior and three-sport standout Mario Martinez won the award, beating out Bennett Meyer-Wills of Cibola, Damian Moreno of Kofa and Austin Rush also of Yuma Catholic.
In 2021 for the Shamrocks football team, Martinez collected 59 receptions for 1,336 yard and 18 touchdowns and also set the 3A record for single game receiving yardage with 293. In soccer, Martinez contributed as a left midfielder and forward on a state qualifying Shamrocks club. For the year, he one goal and had four assists with six total points and 32 steals.
Then for the spring track season, the Yuma Catholic senior was a high jumper, long jumper, ran the 100 meter dash and was a part of the 4x100 relay team. He broke the six-foot barrier in the high jump and long jumped a personal best 19’8.
As for Female Athlete of the Year, Cibola sophomore Sierra Bomhower was named the winner over Yuma Catholic juniors Rian Martinez and Reese Sellers, and fellow Cibola teammate Rori Hoffmeyer, a junior.
A three-sport standout in basketball, volleyball and track, Bomhower made her mark in hoops with 12.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 3.2 steals per game and 2.3 assists per game. In track, she recorded personal bests in the 100 (13.10) and 200 (27.07) meter dashes, both times representing the fasts in Yuma County this season. She was also the only athlete on both the boys and girls side to win four gold medals at the YUHSD Championship meet.