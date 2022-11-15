CAVE CREEK – Cibola High School’s varsity boys cross country team finished 11th at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I State Championships here Saturday.
Running on the 5K Cave Creek Golf Course layout, the Raiders were led by junior Alan Ornelas, who finished 27th in 16 minutes, 50.4 seconds.
Also for Cibola, junior Isaiah Lazaro was 40th (17:18.2), freshman Caius Lastra was 85th (18:09.1), freshman Gavin Bermudez was 96th (18:20.1), sophomore Alex Figueroa was 97th (18:20.9) and sophomore Micah Peynado was 132nd (19:14.7).
Gila Ridge High School had one entrant int the boys race, Eduardo Marquez, who finished 78th (18:02.1).
The Raider girls also competed, but not as a team due the fact they had only four runners.
Senior Isabella Irazola finished 25th (20:27.2), Lissian Kamm was 93rd (22:51.9), Angelina Garica was 128th (25:05.3) and Elvya Aguilar was 132nd (25:20.8).
In the Division II competition, Kofa High School’s boys team finished 15th, led by senior Damian Moreno, who crossed the finish line in 56th place (17:38.2).
Also for the Kings Manuel Heras was 75th (18:03.0), Arturo Anaya was 103rd (18:27.5), Daniel Alire was 117th (18:42.6), David Cavasos was 128th (18:48.8), Jose Moreno was 141st (19:00.6) and Garrison White was 155th (19:20.4).
The Kings’ Sabrina Anaya competed in the girls Division II race and finished 38th (21:08.3).
“It has been a great year for us as a program,” said Kofa Coach Robert Kochis. “We have a strong boys team looking to make it further into state next year and a young girls team that is looking to make a state team appearance in 2023.
“I am extremely proud of the efforts they gave this year and am looking forward to what’s to come.”
In Division III, Yuma Catholic High School senior Caleb Harman finished 80th (18:30.2).